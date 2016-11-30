Fidel Castro’s appeal to the flower children

By Will Hutton / The Observer

Growing up in the 1950s and 1960s, late Cuban president Fidel Castro tended to feature in the most vivid part of the era’s backdrop. He was emblematic of the international rise of communism: He was as vigorous and charismatic as a revolutionary leader should be and seemed intent on creating a new society based on the principle of “from each according to his ability, to each according to his need.” China and the Soviet Union were communist, as was eastern Europe, and the creed was on the march in Asia and Latin America — led by Castro.

I remember, as a schoolboy, listening intently to the radio.

Was then-US president John F. Kennedy going to unleash a nuclear war in response to the Soviet Union shipping nuclear warheads to Cuba?

Castro had led a revolution and established the Caribbean’s only communist state and now he was colluding with the Russians in creating the capacity in the US’ backyard to attack them with Soviet nuclear missiles, or create a system of better self-defense, depending on which side you were on.

The UK had to be on the US’, but for a day or two Britons feared a nuclear holocaust unless then-Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev backed off.

I was frightened that I would not make it to adulthood.

Not only were these enemy states that could trigger the end of humanity in a nuclear war, China and the Soviet Union were both tyrannous dictatorships that denied fundamental freedoms and human rights. The UK had to make common cause with the US to deter them militarily and ideologically, and alongside that weed out communist elements in British society, whether turncoat spies or trade unionists.

They were deluded quislings bent on undermining Britain from within to create a British communist dictatorship.

However, Castro, and perhaps more importantly, his right-hand man and revolutionary icon Ernesto “Che” Guevara, were ambassadors for what seemed like a different kind of communism. They planted doubts in the minds of young Britons. While Russian tanks crushed the Hungarians and, later, former Czech president Alexander Dubcek’s Prague Spring and Mao Zedong’s (毛澤東) Red Guards committed countless atrocities, Cuba seemed to represent something different. Maybe communism did not have to collapse into gulags, prison camps, thought control and atrocity after atrocity. Maybe there was a different vision of society than exploitative capitalism or tyrannous communism. Israel’s kibbutz, representing a new form of communal shared living, and Cuba’s new socialist order might — just might — represent a future in which the idealistic could believe.

After all, former Cuban president Fulgencio Batista’s regime that Castro and Guevara had challenged and overthrown was corrupt from top to bottom. The oppressed peasantry had given the insurgent revolutionaries safe homes and risked their lives, too — the Cuban revolution seemed a genuine revolution from below. Fidel and Che rewarded the Cuban people by breaking up the great estates and handing the land over to those who worked it. They launched a gigantic program of education to eliminate illiteracy. They made sure no one went hungry. They created the best system of free public healthcare in Latin America.

The deep flaws inherent in being a totalitarian one-party state — with its denial of core freedoms and zero constitutional checks and balances — were yet to show through. Castro’s Cuba seemed self-evidently better than what had preceded it and much better than the rest of Latin America through which Che had ridden in his famous motorcycle journey, appalled by the poverty he encountered. However, this was the capitalist system that US defense and foreign policy was bent on supporting, propping up dictators all over Latin America — and to which Fidel had dedicated himself to challenging.