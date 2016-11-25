Trump’s business deals test a US constitutional limit

By Adam Liptak / NY Times News Service, WASHINGTON

Not long after he took office, US President Barack Obama sought advice from the US Department of Justice about a potential conflict of interest involving a foreign government: He wanted to know whether he could accept the Nobel Peace Prize.

The answer turned on the Emoluments Clause, an obscure provision of the US constitution that now poses risks for US president-elect Donald Trump should he continue to reap benefits from transactions with companies controlled by foreign governments.

“Emolument” means compensation for labor or services. And the clause says that “no person holding any office of profit or trust” shall “accept of any present, emolument, office or title, of any kind whatever, from any king, prince or foreign state” unless the US Congress consents.

It took David Barron, a Justice Department official who is now a federal appeals court judge in Boston, 13 single-spaced pages to answer Obama’s question.

Two things were clear, he wrote. The Emoluments Clause “surely” applied to the president, and the prize, which included a check for about US$1.4 million, was the sort of thing that would be barred if it came from a foreign state.

In the end, Barron concluded that Obama could accept the prize because the committee that chose him was independent of the Norwegian government and the prize itself was privately financed.

However, he said that the answer would be different if a foreign government sought to make a payment to a sitting president. In a footnote, Barron added: “Corporations owned or controlled by a foreign government are presumptively foreign states under the Emoluments Clause.”

Trump’s companies do business with entities controlled by foreign governments and people with ties to them.

The ventures include multimillion-dollar real estate arrangements — with Trump’s companies either as a full owner or a “branding” partner — in Ireland and Uruguay. The Bank of China is a tenant in Trump Tower and a lender for another building in Midtown Manhattan where Trump has a significant partnership interest.

Experts in legal ethics say those kinds of arrangements could easily run afoul of the Emoluments Clause if they continue after Trump takes office.

“The founders very clearly intended that officers of the United States, including the president, not accept presents from foreign sovereigns,” said Norman Eisen, who was the chief White House ethics lawyer for Obama from 2009 to 2011.

“Whenever Mr Trump receives anything from a foreign sovereign, to the extent that it’s not an arm’s-length transaction, every dollar in excess that they pay over the fair market price will be a dollar paid in violation of the Emoluments Clause and will be a present to Mr Trump,” Eisen said.

The US Supreme Court has never squarely considered the scope of the clause, and there are no historical analogies to help understand how it should apply to a president who owns a sprawling international business empire.

Earlier presidents worked hard to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest involving a foreign power, said Zephyr Teachout, a law professor at Fordham who ran for Congress in New York this year as a Democrat and lost.

“The reason we don’t really have a lot of precedent here is that presidents in the past have gone out of their way to avoid getting even close to the Emoluments Clause,” she said.