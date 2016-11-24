Grieving for extinct species and humankind’s destructiveness

By Jeremy Hance / The Guardian

In early 2010, artist, activist and mother Persephone Pearl headed to the Bristol Museum. Like many concerned about the fate of the planet, she was in despair over the failed climate talks in Copenhagen that winter. She sat on a bench and looked at a stuffed animal behind glass: a thylacine. Before then, she had never heard of the marsupial carnivore that went extinct in 1936.

“Here was this beautiful mysterious lost creature locked in a glass case,” she said. “It struck me suddenly as unbearably undignified. And I had this sudden vision of smashing the glass, lifting the body out, carrying the thylacine out into the fields, stroking its body, speaking to it, washing it with my tears and burying it by a river so that it could return to the earth.”

Pearl felt grief, deep grief, over the loss of a creature she had never once seen in life, a species that had been shot to extinction, because European settlers had deemed it vermin.

Yet, how do we grieve for extinct species when there are no set rituals, no extinction funerals, no catharsis for the pain caused by a loss that in many ways is simply beyond human comprehension?

We have been obliterating species for more than 10,000 years — beginning with the megafauna of the Pleistocene like woolly rhinos, short-faced bears and giant sloths — yet we have no way of mourning them.

Still, Pearl did not push the grief under or ignore it. Instead, she sought to share it.

In 2011, Pearl, who is the codirector of arts group ONCA and theater group Feral in Brighton, England, helped organize the first ever Remembrance Day for Lost Species.

Held every Nov. 30, it has since become a day for activists, artists and mourners to find creative ways to share their grief for extinct species — and reinvigorate their love for the natural world.

“We hope the remembrance events will function as funerals for humans do,” said Rachel Porter, a cofounder of Remembrance Day for Lost Species and a movement therapist. “Such rituals are ancient, embedded within us. We are just placing this common ritual into an unfamiliar context.”

Most of these events are not large — they are not thousands of people marching on government buildings — but more like the number of people who would attend a funeral for a loved one. They are communal and largely intimate events, full of things you might expect and others you might not, such as burning pyres, chanting, poetry reading, bell tolling and processionals.

However, there are no rules to the Remembrance Day for Lost Species and anyone can start a public event or hold a private ceremony.

This year, they are going on all over the world, including a dinner for the dodo in London, a poetry reading in Berlin and a remembrance ritual for the thylacine outside of Brisbane, Australia.

Graphic designer and art therapist Julia Peddie, who is hosting the thylacine ritual in Australia this year, said she remembers as a child first learning about how humans wiped out the dodo — and how the knowledge crushed her.

“I can only imagine how children feel now, witnessing such enormous losses, and wonder if they are desensitizing in order to cope,” she said. “Remembrance Day for Lost Species provides an opportunity for children and adults to connect with their grief, and in doing so, reclaim a part of themselves.”

However, let us be honest, many of us probably find the idea of attending a funeral or walking in a processional for a vanished species a little foolish. It might even make us feel something more profound: vulnerable.