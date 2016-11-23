Concern that Facebook’s fake news is poisoning US democracy

By Nicky Woolf / The Observer, SAN FRANCISCO

US President Barack Obama, facing the imminent handover to his bombastic successor, had plenty to be concerned about last week. However, he took time to express concern about the impact of fake news online when he spoke to reporters on Thursday.

Obama, who was described in a detailed New Yorker interview as being “obsessed” with the problem since the election, outlined the new ecosystem of news online in which “everything is true and nothing is true.”

“In an age where there’s so much active misinformation, and it’s packaged very well, and it looks the same when you see it on a Facebook page or you turn on your television, where some over-zealousness on the part of a US official is equated with constant and severe repression elsewhere, if everything seems to be the same and no distinctions are made, then we won’t know what to protect,” Obama said.

Obama is not exaggerating.

Worse yet, in the last weeks of the US election campaign, according to an analysis by Buzzfeed News, fake news — whether claiming that the pope had endorsed US president-elect Donald Trump or that Democratic candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton sold weapons to the Islamic State group — actually outperformed real news on the platform, with more shares, reactions and comments.

Another widely shared story used a young picture of Trump with variations on a quote that he reportedly gave People magazine in 1998: “If I were to run, I’d run as a Republican. They’re the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they’d still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific.”

Yet Trump never said that. It is not even possible to know how widely the quote was shared, with a new version created every time another is flagged and removed.

Memes like this replicate across the Internet like a virus in this way, so the quote, tantalizing in its plausibility and pitch-perfect for quick sharing, has been shared hundreds of thousands, potentially millions of times.

Facebook has faced many controversies in its 12 short years, but has fumbled with the gravity and impact of its editorial power in an age where 62 percent of US adults turn to social media for some or all of their news, according to the Pew Research Center.

In the early days of the US election, Facebook was criticized for what was perceived as over-zealous curation of its “trending topics” chart. When conservative outlets accused it of censoring right-leaning news stories, Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg fired the trending stories team and replaced them with an algorithm — which almost immediately began to distribute fake news.

The problem went unaddressed.

Sources told technology Web site Gizmodo that high-level meetings at Facebook have been under way since May, when a planned update to identify fake news was shelved after it was found to disproportionately impact right-wing sites, although Facebook officially denies that this happened.

Part of the problem, experts say, is that many people share articles based on the headline alone and do not even read the story — let alone apply any skepticism to the claims within.

Another viral story by the “Denver Guardian” claimed, completely falsely, that an FBI agent investigating Clinton had been killed in a house fire in Colorado.

It prompted the Denver Post — a newspaper that does actually exist and was founded in 1892 — to explain that “there is no such thing as the Denver Guardian,” pointing out that the address it listed as its base led to a tree in a Denver car park.