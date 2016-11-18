The myth of the US women’s vote (P)

By Heather Hurlburt

Among the cliches that deserve to be thrown out after the recent presidential election in the US is the idea of a “women’s vote.”

It may seem surprising that only 54 percent of the female electorate voted for Democratic candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton, the first woman nominated for president by a major party. However, while gender is a strong marker for how Americans think about certain issues, it is not the best predictor of how they will vote. It turns out that female candidates do not face a single gender gap, but rather multiple gender gaps.

To be sure, a superficial look at past election results reveals an enormous and persistent difference between male and female voters overall. According to Pew Research, the last US presidential election in which men and women voted the same was the 1976 contest between Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford.

In this year’s election, women favored Clinton by 12 percentage points and men favored her Republican rival, Donald Trump, by the same margin. Men favored George W. Bush by 11 points in 2000 and women favored Barack Obama by 13 points and 11 points in 2008 and 2012 respectively; but until now, we have never seen double-digit gaps in both directions simultaneously.

However, this still does not mean that the gender gap tells us much as a first-order factor, especially if we consider other gaps among demographic groups. If we sort by race or ethnicity, we find that white Americans favored Trump by 21 points, while Hispanics and black Americans favored Clinton by 36 points and 80 points respectively.

Meanwhile, voters with different education levels were further apart than in any election since 1980. College-educated voters backed Clinton by a 9-point margin, while people without a college degree backed Trump by an 8-point margin.

A New York Times analysis of exit polls found that voters with annual incomes below US$50,000 backed Clinton by about a 10-point margin, while voters with incomes above that level split evenly between the two candidates. This indicates that, at least in this year’s election, ethnicity and education were much more predictive than income.

As it happens, they were also more predictive than gender. Ninety-three percent of black American women and 80 percent of black American men voted for Clinton. However, 53 percent of white women and 63 percent of white men voted for Trump, while only 43 percent of white women and 31 percent of white men voted for Clinton.

Similarly, Clinton won the support of white, college-educated women by 6 points; but she lost white non-college-educated women by 28 points and white non-college-educated men by 49 points. And if we look just at Republican voters, the gender gap vanishes almost entirely — 91 percent of Republican women and 92 percent of Republican men voted for Trump.

This all points not to a single gender dynamic, but to one refracted through multiple social and economic lenses. For example, as CBS News said, Clinton’s failure to match Obama’s performance with black American voters was “entirely due to black men” not voting for her — though why this was the case remains unexplained. And, despite her candidacy’s historic significance, Clinton’s performance with white female voters was no better than Obama’s performance in 2012.

We know that Republican women voted according to their party affiliation and not their gender. However, Trump also seems to have reached white women not affiliated with a political party, perhaps owing to his campaign’s strategy of hyping women’s anxiety.