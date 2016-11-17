By Kirk Semple / NY Times News Service, TAPACHULA, Mexico

Leaving El Salvador had never been in Alberto’s plans. He and his wife had stable jobs and supportive friends and relatives, and their five children were happy.

However, a local gang tried to recruit one of Alberto’s sons as a drug mule and beat him up when he resisted, the family said.

A gang leader approached his daughter — then 10 years old — and told her that he was going to make her his girlfriend. Then Alberto and his family received a telephone call threatening to kill them if they did not turn over the children for the gang’s use. The corpse of a boy even appeared on the street in front of their house.

The family fled north, taking only what it could carry.

“We can’t just hand them over to the gang,” Alberto said of his children, sitting with his family in a shelter in Tapachula, a small Mexican city near the Guatemalan border.

Like other refugees interviewed, Alberto and his family asked that their last name not be used, fearing their persecutors could find them.

Gang violence in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala has conspired with economic desperation to drive an unrelenting exodus of refugees, including entire families, seeking safety in other countries, mainly the US.

Despite US-backed efforts to tighten regional borders and address the root causes of the exodus, US and international officials say the refugee numbers have soared in the past year.

“It’s really a refugee crisis,” said Perrine Leclerc, head of the field office for the UN refugee agency in Tapachula.

In the 2016 fiscal year, which ended in September, about 409,000 refugees were caught trying to cross the southwestern border of the US illegally, a 23 percent increase over the previous fiscal year, according to statistics released by US President Barack Obama’s administration.

Officials said the increase reflected the growing number of people heading north, not any sweeping changes in enforcement.

The trend continued through last month, according to figures released on Thursday last week by US immigration officials: More than 46,000 people were caught last month on the southwestern border, up from about 39,500 in September.

The recent flow has been particularly notable for the unusual number of Central American refugees traveling in family groups.

In the most recent fiscal year, about 77,700 refugees caught on the southwestern US border were traveling in families, about twice as many as were detained in families the previous year. About 91 percent of all those refugees were from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, a region known as the “Northern Triangle.”

As part of his presidential campaign, US president-elect Donald Trump promised an unforgiving approach to illegal immigration, including building a wall along the border with Mexico and stepping up deportations beyond even Obama’s record removal rates. Now, among the array of immigration challenges he will face upon taking office, Trump will have to contend with this surge of refugees, an issue that has overwhelmed not only US border officials, but also governments throughout the region.

Some US officials have floated the theory that families might be migrating together in the hope that adults will have a better chance of avoiding detention in the US if they try to enter with children.

However, interviews with refugees and their advocates suggest that families are fleeing — sometimes in groups of as many as 15 people — because they have no alternative.