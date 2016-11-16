(p)‘Trumpism’ seen as a possible solution to the crisis of liberalism

By Robert Skidelsky

The Republican establishment has gone into overdrive to present US president-elect Donald Trump as a guarantor of continuity. Of course, he is nothing of the sort. He campaigned against the political establishment, and as he told a pre-election rally, a victory for him would be a “Brexit plus, plus, plus.”

With two political earthquakes within months of each other, and more sure to follow, the verdict of France’s ambassador to the US seems pertinent: The world as we know it “is crumbling before our eyes.”

The last time this seemed to be happening was the era of the two world wars, 1914 to 1945.

The sense then of a “crumbling” world was captured by William Butler Yeats’s 1919 poem The Second Coming: “Things fall apart; the center cannot hold, mere anarchy is loosed upon the world.”

With the traditional institutions of rule thoroughly discredited by the war, the vacuum of legitimacy would be filled by powerful demagogues and populist dictatorships:

“The best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity,” Yeats wrote.

Oswald Spengler had the same idea in his Decline of the West, published in 1918.

Yeats’ political prognosis was shaped by his religious eschatology.

He believed the world had to wade through “nightmare” for “Bethlehem to be born.”

In his day, he was right. The nightmare he discerned continued through the Great Depression of 1929 to 1932 and culminated in World War II. These were preludes to the “second coming,” not of Christ, but of a liberalism built on firmer social foundations.

However, were the nightmares of depression and war necessary preludes? Is horror the price we must pay for progress? Evil has indeed often been the agent of good — without Adolf Hitler, no UN, no Pax Americana, no EU, no taboo on racism, no decolonization, no Keynesian economics and much else. However, it does not follow that evil is necessary for good, much less that we should wish it as a means to an end.

We cannot embrace the politics of upheaval, because we cannot be sure that it will produce a leader such as former US president Franklin Roosevelt rather than a Hitler.

Any decent, rational person hopes for a milder method to achieve progress.

However, must the milder method — call it parliamentary or constitutional democracy — break down periodically in disastrous fashion? The usual explanation is that a system fails because the elites lose touch with the masses. While one would expect this disconnect to happen in dictatorships, why does disenchantment with democracy take root in democracies themselves?

One explanation, which goes back to Aristotle, is the perversion of democracy by plutocracy. The more unequal a society, the more the lifestyles and values of the wealthy diverge from those of “ordinary” people. They come to inhabit symbolically gated communities in which only one type of public conversation is deemed decent, respectable, and acceptable. This itself represents a considerable disenfranchisement.

To Trump’s supporters, his gaffes were not gaffes at all, or if they were, his supporters did not mind.

However, it is economics, not culture, that strikes at the heart of legitimacy. It is when the rewards of economic progress accrue mainly to the already wealthy that the disjunction between minority and majority cultural values becomes seriously destabilizing. And this, I think, is what is happening in the democratic world.