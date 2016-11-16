As Europe looks to vote, its leaders ask: Where next?

By Toby Helm / The Observer

Dogged by the refugee crisis and the traumatic business of Brexit — to name just two current, existential challenges to their project — those who run the EU felt they had enough on their plates before US president-elect Donald Trump seized the White House.

News of his triumph broke on Europe, as had that of the British vote to leave the EU on June 23, in defiance of opinion pollsters and the assumptions of political elites who maintained that the world’s most advanced democracy could never deliver such a blow to the established order. Then it did.

In EU capitals, where they had preferred to dismiss Brexit as a one-off revolt by the union’s most difficult member, Trump’s election prompted the same elites to question their easy assumptions and entertain, for the first time, the impossible.

In Paris on Wednesday, a senior member of the French establishment, with experience of service at the highest levels in Europe and Washington, said of his country: “I wasn’t worried about what would happen here. But now I am concerned. I think we have to be.”

The question was “what next, where next?”

France is heading toward a presidential election next spring in which the populist, anti-EU leader of the National Front, Marine Le Pen, is widely expected to reach the second round runoff, probably against veteran centrist former French prime minister Alain Juppe.

He is the clear favorite to enter the Elysee, but the speed with which the National Front pounced on events in the US to suggest otherwise fed the sense of unease not just in Paris, but in Brussels, Berlin and elsewhere.

“Today the United States, tomorrow France,” tweeted Le Pen’s father, Jean-Marie, the founder of the party.

Juppe is hoping to appeal to those who feel let down by recent presidents and want a more responsible head of state after the chaotic tenures of former French president’s Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy.

However, Juppe is an establishment figure from the old order and will be portrayed as such by Le Pen. Just as Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton was by Trump.

Big names in the French political world are now saying nothing can be regarded as certain any more and Le Pen cannot, and must not, be dismissed as the inevitable runner-up.

“Reason no longer prevails since Brexit. Mrs Le Pen can win in France” concluded former French prime minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin.

For the EU such an outcome — Le Pen winning — would be far, far worse than Brexit. Brexit is containable. A France conquered by an anti-EU presidential candidate is not.

Everyone agreed last week that her winning would destroy the EU.

“It would be cataclysmic, existential, the end,” one EU diplomat said.

In Berlin, Stephan Mayer, a Christian Social Union Home Affairs spokesman and member of the Bundestag, declared that, if Le Pen took France out of the euro and the EU, the European project would be done for.

Norbert Rottgen, chairman of the German foreign affairs committee in the Bundestag, and someone not prone to dramatic overstatement, said countries at the heart of the EU integration process could no longer regard themselves as necessarily immune from populist movements.

“What we have to take into account is that disruptive things can happen and the unthinkable can happen, so we should not take it for granted that Le Pen cannot win,” he said.