UN conference attendees fear a change in US climate policy

By John Vidal / The Observer, MARRAKESH, Morocco

As news of US president-elect Donald Trump’s victory reached Marrakesh on Wednesday, the many thousands of diplomats, climate advocates, young people and business groups gathered in the city for the UN’s annual climate conference were left in shock and disbelief that the US could elect a climate-change denier as president.

Some of the younger advocates were in tears.

“My heart is absolutely broken at the election of Trump,” said Becky Chung, a delegate for young people’s advocacy group SustainUS from California. “We will see a rising-up of people’s movements committed to mass civil disobedience to keep fossil fuels in the ground. The next four years will be critical. We have to get to zero emissions by 2050.”

The delegates from about 200 nations, many of whom had spent 20 years negotiating the complex Paris agreement that aims to limit global warming to a 1.5?C rise, were tight-lipped, but clearly nervous. The US delegation went into a huddle, meetings were canceled and talk centered on whether Trump would fulfill his often-repeated threat to withdraw the US from the UN’s Paris agreement — blitzing decades of fraught, but ultimately successful global negotiations.

“No one thought this could happen. Everyone here is in shock,” Bangladeshi scientist and diplomat Saleemul Huq said. “No one had anticipated this result and, hence, there was no plan B. We will have to think about what happens next.”

Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Salaheddine Mezouar, the meeting’s president, put on a brave face.

“We are convinced that all parties will respect their commitments and stay the course in this collective effort,” he said.

However, few people agreed with him, because Trump has consistently denied 40 years of climate science — and he claims that global warming due to human activity is a Chinese hoax.

Ditching the Paris treaty, is his No. 1 environmental priority, he has said.

Withdrawal from the treaty, which was crafted over years by US diplomats, often against developing countries’ wills, would take four years to complete and would outrage world opinion. Many delegates in Marrakesh privately think it more likely that a new US administration would choose to ignore it. Because the Paris treaty is voluntary, the US would face global opprobrium, but no sanctions or fines.

Instead of reducing US emissions by a quarter to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025, as the US has pledged, Trump would support US coal, gas and fracking and halt payments aimed at helping developing countries adapt to rising sea levels and temperatures.

The result would be to increase US emissions, set back attempts to hold temperatures to a 2?C rise by years, put a brake on the world’s “renewable” energy industries and consign poor countries to deeper poverty, businesses and activists say.

The UN, privately rattled but publicly calm in Marrakesh, fervently hopes that the reality of power, diplomatic pressure and business self-interest will keep Trump in the fold.

At stake is not just the treaty, but the whole UN system, which is based on consensus between countries, officials said.

Erik Solheim, head of the UN environment program, told the Observer that Trump’s pragmatism was likely to score over ideology.

“It’s clear there is uncertainty because of some of the statements made before the election. But I am certain we have crossed the Rubicon. There is no way back on climate change,” he said.