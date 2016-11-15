An easy path to transitional justice

By Chin Heng-wei 金恒煒

How difficult can it be to carry out transitional justice? It depends on how it is approached.

Of course, there will be difficulties. It has been difficult in that although the Legislative Yuan has passed the Act Governing the Handling of Ill-gotten Properties by Political Parties and Their Affiliate Organizations (政黨及其附隨組織不當取得財產處理條例) and the Cabinet has set up an Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee, efforts to return the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) ill-gotten assets to their rightful owners still face many obstacles — with the most severe coming not from KMT members, but from the judiciary.

Considering the political composition of the Council of Grand Justices, the act would have been thwarted by now had the KMT had enough legislative seats to request a constitutional interpretation.

After the committee froze the KMT’s bank accounts, the party applied to the Taipei High Administrative Court to lift the injunction. The court ruled in favor of the KMT, as many had predicted without even knowing the details of the legal dispute. The committee will most likely appeal the ruling, but its chance of winning is slim, for this is the way things are in Taiwan’s judicial system: The KMT virtually owns the courts.

The KMT has bullied Taiwan for almost 70 years. During that time, the party — devoid of all virtue and rabid as a power-hungry monster — tried its very best to devour all in its path to make them its own. It absorbed military personnel, public servants, public-school teachers and intelligence agents, and gained control of the courts and many civic groups.

Much of the nation’s political system is designed to serve the interests of the KMT by maintaining a party-state system.

Given that, the committee was bound to run into a brick wall. Following the ruling, the KMT Administration and Management Committee director Chiu Da-chan (邱大展) thanked the court for reaching a swift decision, and said: “As the ruling suggests, the court agrees with the KMT and finds the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee’s actions to freeze the party’s assets to be illegal. This proves the KMT was right all along.”

Chiu’s comments, which came immediately after the ruling, showed how self-righteous the party is feeling: It was almost as if he were speaking on the court’s behalf.

That the court is siding with the KMT should surprise no one. As Florentine politician Niccolo Machiavelli said 500 years ago: One “must keep his hands off the property of others, because men more quickly forget the death of their father than the loss of their patrimony.”

For the KMT, nothing is more important than its assets, not even the reputation of its founder and former presidents Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國). It would do whatever it takes to win the case.

Does the committee fully understand the level of corruption in Taiwan’s judicial system?

Committee Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) said that, as a former lawyer, he understands that “some cases you win, some cases you lose.”

Was he being naive? Minister of Justice Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) said a long time ago that 70 percent of the judges in Taiwan dislike politicians from the pan-green camp. There was little chance that the court would rule in favor of the committee.

In 2010, to imprison former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), a court abandoned the standard definition of taking bribes stipulated in the law — providing service directly related to one’s capacity as a public servant in exchange for personal gain — and invented a new definition that included cases where one provides a service using one’s influence as a public servant in exchange for personal gain.