Did Facebook’s failure win Trump the election?

By Olivia Solon / The Guardian, San Francisco

“If I were to run, I’d run as a Republican. They are the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they’d still eat it up. I bet my numbers would be terrific.”

Many Guardian readers will have seen this quote, attributed to a 1998 interview with US president-elect Donald Trump in People magazine, in their Facebook news feed.

It is a great quote, but he never said it.

It typifies the kind of fake news and misinformation that has plagued this year’s US election on an unprecedented scale. In the wake of the surprise election of Trump, pressure is growing on Facebook to not only tackle the problem, but also to find ways to encourage healthier discourse between people with different political views.

Rather than connecting people — as Facebook’s euphoric mission statement claims — the bitter polarization of the social network over the past 18 months suggests Facebook is actually doing more to divide the world.

“People have ‘unfriended’ friends and family members because the style of discourse is so harsh,” said Claire Wardle, research director at the Tow Center for Digital Journalism. “Facebook stumbled into the news business without systems, editorial frameworks and editorial guidelines, and now it’s trying to course-correct.”

Facebook needs to change its business model if it does want to address these editorial challenges. Currently, the truth of a piece of content is less important than whether it is shared, liked and monetized. These “engagement” metrics distort the media landscape, allowing clickbait, hyperbole and misinformation to proliferate. On Facebook’s voracious news feed, the emphasis is on the quantity of posts, not spending time on powerful, authoritative, well-researched journalism.

The more users click, like and share stuff that resonates with their own world views the more Facebook feeds them with similar posts. This has progressively divided the political narrative into two distinct filter bubbles — one for conservatives and one for liberals (a blue feed and a red feed), pulling further and further apart in the run-up to election day.

These information bubbles did not burst on Tuesday last week, but the election result has highlighted how mainstream media and polling systems underestimated the power of alt-right news sources and smaller conservative sites that largely rely on Facebook to reach an audience.

The Pew Research Center found that 44 percent of Americans get their news from Facebook.

However, fake news is not a uniquely Republican problem. An analysis by BuzzFeed found that 38 percent of posts shared from three large right-wing politics pages on Facebook included “false or misleading information” and that three large left-wing pages did the same 19 percent of the time.

What is a uniquely Republican problem is the validation given to fake news by Trump, who has routinely repeated false news stories and whipped up conspiracy theories — whether that is questioning US President Barack Obama’s heritage, calling climate change a hoax or questioning “crooked” Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton’s health — during high-profile rallies, while urging his followers not to trust “corrupt” traditional media.

The conspiracy theories are amplified by a network of highly partisan media outlets with questionable editorial policies, including a Web site called the Denver Guardian peddling stories about Clinton murdering people and a cluster of pro-Trump sites founded by teenagers in Veles, Macedonia, motivated only by the advertising dollars they can accrue if enough people click on their links.