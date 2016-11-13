November ‘supermoon’ to be biggest and brightest in 60 years

By Michael Slezak / The Guardian

Tomorrow, the moon is to be the biggest and brightest it has been in more than 60 years. So long as the sky is clear of clouds, it should be a great time to get outside and gaze at it or take some photographs.

It is what is commonly called a “supermoon,” or technically a “perigee full moon” — a phenomenon that occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon being the closest it gets to the Earth on its orbit.

What makes this one special is that the moon is going to be even closer to the Earth than it normally gets, making it a tiny bit bigger than even your average supermoon.

However, despite a lot of hyperbolic news written about the event in the past few days, do not be too surprised if it looks much like any other full moon.

Wondering what is really going on and how to catch a glimpse? We have you covered.

How much bigger will it be?

At 8:09pm GMT, the moon is to pass by the Earth at a distance of 356,511km — the closest it has passed the Earth since 1948. As it does so, it will be a full moon, making it a particularly big supermoon.

Supermoons appear about 30 percent larger in area and 30 percent brighter than the smallest full moons — full moons that happen when the moon is at its furthest distance from Earth: at “apogee.”

In terms of diameter — the width of the moon — it will appear about 14 percent wider than the smallest full moons.

The difference between this unusually big supermoon and other supermoons — like the ones you could have seen on Oct. 16 or you can see on Dec. 14 — is negligible.

How bright will it look?

While a supermoon is 30 percent brighter than the smallest full moons, it is only about 15 percent brighter than an average full moon. That is nothing to sneeze at — on a clear night, away from city lights, it would provide more moonlight than you would usually get from a full moon.

However, anywhere near the city, that difference is likely to be difficult to perceive. And, of course, clouds or haze could wipe out the difference, or indeed cover the moon completely.

How big will it look?

When it comes to the size, the difference in width (diameter) between a supermoon and an average moon is about 7 percent. When the moon is high in the sky, that difference is something you are unlikely to notice, because the sky is big and there is nothing to measure it against.

However, if you could compare it to a moon at apogee (when it is farthest) you would probably be able to see the difference.

In addition, the boost in actual size of the moon’s image from a supermoon is totally swamped by what is known as the “moon illusion,” which affects human perception of the size of the moon.

When the moon is close to the horizon, it can appear up to 300 percent the size it does when it is high in the sky — which makes much more of a difference than the actual 7 percent boost you get from it being a bit closer to the Earth.

That moon illusion, as the name suggests, is a complete illusion — the image of the moon does not change significantly at all as it moves from the horizon up into the sky. However, when it is close to the horizon, observers think it looks bigger. Exactly what causes the moon illusion is still a matter of debate. However, there are lots of possible explanations.

Nevertheless, if you go out and look at the moon tomorrow night when it is near the horizon, you will get both the psychological effect of the moon illusion and the physical effect of the supermoon — so it could look particularly striking.