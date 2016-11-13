Trumpland and East Asia forecast

By Ian Inkster 音雅恩

The analysis of what happened in the US on Wednesday will go on for months in the media and for years among academics. With all the statistics of the pundits, the motivational basis of the outcome is still unknown, and the answer is likely to be very complex, involving all of the elements of intersexuality, gender, racism, xenophobic fear of Mexico and the south of the continent and simple political exhaustion following an eight-year US Democratic regime that began with high hopes and ended in mediocrity.

US President Barack Obama took office eight years ago on the Democratic ticket, just as the global recession of 2008 onward was about to hit. Reform initiatives that were premised on any idea of at least mild economic growth in the US and at a world level were shattered by the fall in investment and trade, political confusion and a continued anarchy in financial institutions. The echoes continue through the complex self-interest of all agents involved in the machinations of, especially, the City of London and Wall Street.

Against this background, and with continuing recession at a world level (all news of recovery is premature), it is worth postulating the likely effects on East Asian economic and cultural progress of US president-elect Donald Trump’s new Republicanism. Estimating the medium term is simplified if it is assumed that Republicans have majorities or at least control of the major players in both the US Senate and House of Representatives.

From the 1950s much of the growth of Japan and the newly industrializing countries of Asia was predicated on the “golden age” of the world system from approximately 1952 to 1971, when the US led the world in economic growth, technological change and cultural innovation.

In that first period, the clear leadership of the US in Cold War competition meant many sources of prosperity for fast-developing economic systems such as Taiwan’s. To retain alliances, the US sunk billions of dollars into aid, military bases, political support and massive technological transfers. Growth and innovation within the US private sector funded such ambitious globalism and created an atmosphere of successful post-war recovery associated with stable exchange rates and the spread of democracies in the face of Soviet competition.

In about 1971 this changed, as the US economy matured, labor costs rose and Japanese capitalism challenged Europe, especially in East Asia and other new markets. One reason that Taiwan and the other newly industrializing countries continued to grow and prosper is that the US continued to act as economic leader, despite its failures in manufacturing growth.

Despite the enormous pressure from agricultural, oil and other interests, the US continued with a relatively open economic policy framework, importing vast amounts of consumer goods, mass-produced electrical parts and equipment and low-tech products more generally, especially from East Asia. This allowed continued funding of technological modernization throughout the world, further boosting growth in nations such a Taiwan.

The US was no longer “golden” after 1971 — indeed it was then-US president Richard Nixon who, in removing exchange rate power from the IMF, created buoyancy of demand at a global level, despite generally falling economic performances in the West. The reason that Nixon had removed the fixed exchange rate system from dominance was that his administration wished for a rise in the global values of Japanese, German and other currencies and an effective fall in the value of the US dollar, with the idea of rendering the failing exports of US manufactures more price-competitive, and making imports from East Asia and Europe more expensive to US consumers.