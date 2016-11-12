Oklahoma cannot stop quakes

By Matthew Philips / Bloomberg

A magnitude 5 earthquake that hit Cushing, Oklahoma, on Sunday night is the latest and, in some ways, the most troubling in a series of temblors that has rocked the Sooner State over the past few years. Not only did it strike close to what is arguably one of the US’ most important strategic assets — Cushing is the largest crude oil trading hub in North America, with about 600 million barrels of stored crude — but its occurrence raises questions over the state’s ability to do anything about the significant rise in seismic activity, which has been linked to oil and gas activity.

While regulations limiting the underground disposal of wastewater have succeeded in reducing the overall frequency of earthquakes, they have not been able to stop the really big ones from happening. With a recent flurry of quakes hitting closer to Cushing, that is raising questions about national security risks.

Last year, Oklahoma experienced more than 1,000 earthquakes measuring at least magnitude 3; that is up from fewer than two in 2008. The state is now the most seismically active in the continental US. Seismologists believe the quakes there are the result of wastewater injection wells used by the oil and gas industry.

Horizontal oil wells in Oklahoma can produce as many as nine or 10 barrels of salty, toxin-laced water for every barrel of oil, and much of that fluid is injected back underground into wastewater disposal wells. The fracking revolution resulted in an enormous increase in the disposal of wastewater underground in Oklahoma. From 2009 to 2014, disposal volumes shot up 81 percent, to more than 1 billion barrels per year. It is this wastewater, injected near faults, that many seismologists, including those at the US Geological Survey, say has caused the spike in earthquakes.

After years of official skepticism over the relationship between fracking and earthquakes, Oklahoma’s government last year finally acknowledged the link. That came as the industry was reeling from lower crude prices, and it was a big step, considering that oil and gas accounts for about a quarter of all jobs in the state. That summer, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC), the state’s oil and gas regulator, began imposing restrictions aimed at cutting the amount of wastewater disposed of underground. To date, the OCC has ordered about 700 disposal wells either to shut down or reduce their volumes. That has cut disposal rates by about 800,000 barrels per day, from a high of about 2.5 million in 2014.

With the added restrictions, Oklahoma has gone from averaging more than four earthquakes per day to about two per day. The reduction, in some ways, confirms the connection between wastewater disposal and earthquakes.

“It’s the closest thing we have to a smoking gun,” Oklahoma Geological Survey director Jeremy Boak said.

However, it also shows the limited power of strict regulations in reducing the largest earthquakes.

The Cushing quake was the third quake with a magnitude of 5 or greater so far this year in Central Oklahoma, the 19th temblor over the past week. It hit just two months after the biggest quake in state history, a magnitude 5.8 one in Pawnee, about 40km south of Cushing.

That event has muted some of the enthusiasm around the OCC restrictions, said Dan McNamara, a research geophysicist at the US Geological Survey in Denver.