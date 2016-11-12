EDITORIAL: The revolting new face of Interpol

Just when it seemed world news could not get more surreal, or bleaker, in the wake of the US presidential election result, came word on Thursday that the Chinese vice minister of public security has been elected president of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol). No wonder Taiwan’s application to attend Interpol’s 85th annual general assembly this week in Indonesia was rejected.

Meng Hongwei (孟宏偉) is to serve a four-year term as head of the organization’s executive committee. He will not actually be running the show; that is the job of Germany’s Jurgen Stock, who is Interpol’s secretary-general and is in charge of the secretariat in Lyon, France.

However, just as in the US, the symbolism of the presidency is potent, and the idea that a Chinese police functionary — with Beijing’s abysmal police and judicial systems and long record of forced confessions, detentions without charges, travel bans and other rights abuses — has become the public face of the 93-year-old Interpol is revolting.

Delivering a one-two punch to the idealism of international policing, delegates to the gathering in Bali then elected Russian Police Major-General Alexander Prokopchuk as Interpol vice president for Europe.

With Meng and Prokopchuk in such high-profile posts, the potential for Beijing and Moscow to expand their abuse of the organization to attack their political opponents is frightening.

Russia has a bad track record of using Interpol’s “red notices,” or international arrest warrants used to seek extradition of suspects from member nations, to harass and detain its critics — as have Iran, Syria and several other repressive regimes.

China has also used Interpol to harass and arrest dissidents and refugees, while Beijing’s abductions last year of five men connected to Hong Kong’s Mighty Current publishing house and book store, including a Chinese-turned-Swedish citizen taken from Thailand, along with its extradition of scores of Taiwanese suspected of telecommunications fraud from Kenya and Malaysia this year, amply demonstrate its contempt for international judicial norms.

Beijing two years ago amped up its use of Interpol as part of its anti-corruption drive, issuing red notices for 100 of its “most wanted” corruption suspects.

Taiwan fell victim to Beijing’s abuse of Interpol’s red-list system in 2009 when then-minister of the interior Jiang Yi-huah (江宜樺) and the Criminal Investigation Bureau made a big fuss ahead of the World Games in Kaoshiung about how they would not allow World Uyghur Congress secretary-general Dolkun Isa to enter the nation, even though he was not even trying, because he was on a list of “important international terrorist organizations/individuals promulgated by Interpol.”

The congress is an international organization that represents Uighurs in Xinjiang and is not considered a “terrorist” group by anybody except Beijing, nor is Isa a terrorist, and that the former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government was willing to go along with Beijing’s antics was a disgrace.

In addition, while Interpol’s constitution prohibits intervention in or activities of a “political, military, religious or racial character,” it is hard not to believe that Meng, like WHO Director-General Margaret Chan (陳馮富珍) of Hong Kong, would not politicize the agency by insisting upon Beijing’s “one China” diktat when it comes to anything involving Taiwan.