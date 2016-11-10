Donald Trump rises to top in a world of distrust

By Janine R. Wedel

A crisis of public confidence in civic institutions — including governments, legislatures, courts, and the media — is a central factor in the rise of Republican US president-elect Donald Trump and figures such as him around the world. And so long as the crisis persists, such leaders will continue to resonate with voters, regardless of electoral outcomes.

The crisis is not new. A 2007 study, commissioned for a UN forum, showed a “pervasive” pattern: Over the past four decades, nearly all of the so-called developed, industrialized democracies have been experiencing a decrease in the public trust in government. In the 1990s, even countries long known for strong civic trust, such as Sweden and Norway, recorded a decline.

In the US, Gallup’s latest survey of “confidence in institutions” showed double-digit percentage declines in trust since the 1970s, or the earliest available measurement, for 12 of 17 institutions, including banks, US Congress, the presidency, schools, the press and churches. Of the remaining institutions, confidence increased modestly for four and significantly for just one: the US military.

As a social anthropologist who trained in Eastern Europe in the waning years of communism, I observed firsthand what happens to a society devoid of civic trust. People viewed formal institutions with profound skepticism and retreated into social silos: informal, close-knit (and closed) circles of friends, family and allies on which they relied for news, information and much else. Young people saw little reason to invest in their futures, and their elders succumbed to suicide and substance abuse at alarming rates.

There are similarities to some alarming trends in the US, Europe and elsewhere today. According to a major study by the economists Anne Case and Angus Deaton last year, the mortality rate for middle-aged, less-educated white men in the US has been surging in what some observers have called a wave of “despair deaths.”

At the same time, millennials — those born between 1982 and 2004 — are postponing marriage and home or car purchases, with many telling pollsters that the postponement will be permanent.

They are residing with their parents at rates not seen since 1940 and many are eking out a living through a patchwork of “gigs” that provide neither benefits nor job security.

As a result, a growing cohort of people are identifying as outsiders. Doors that were once open to them have been shut and their faith in public institutions to represent their interests has significantly eroded. Many look to anti-establishment movements and figures, such as Trump, for salvation.

This same tendency is apparent in the anti-elite, anti-system rage that has erupted across Europe, reflected in the UK’s Brexit referendum; the Alternative for Germany Party’s continued rise; National Front leader Marine Le Pen’s strong showing in the French presidential campaign and the Austrian elections this year, where for the first time since World War II no “establishment” candidates made it to the final ballot.

In the US, as the presidential campaign got under way, many voters clearly believed — not without reason — that the system was “rigged.” However, democracy and distrust can be a dangerous compound, because people confronting complex political and economic issues do not always direct their anger at the proper target.