Donald Trump’s appeal to the gut

By David Smith / The Guardian, New York

US president-elect Donald Trump was the first reality TV star — and the first non-politician since former US president Dwight Eisenhower — to win the nomination for president of a major US political party. He was the first to spend part of his campaign denying sexual assault allegations and clashing with the family of a fallen soldier and a Miss Universe. At 70, he is the oldest person in history to be elected US president.

Trump copied and recast former US president Ronald Reagan’s promise to make America great again. In four words it captured both pessimism and optimism, both fear and hope. The slogan harks back to a supposed golden age of greatness — the 1950s, perhaps, or the 1980s — and implies that it has been lost, but then promises to restore it. It went straight to the gut, unlike rival Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton’s Web site manifesto and more nuanced proposals.

It was an appeal to the heart, not the head, in a country where patriotism should never be underestimated.

Chris Matthews, a host on MSNBC, said in September: “A lot of this support for Trump, with all his flaws which he displays regularly, is about the country — patriotic feelings people have, they feel like the country has been let down. Our elite leaders on issues like immigration, they don’t regulate any immigration it seems. They don’t regulate trade to our advantage, to the working man or working woman’s advantage. They take us into stupid wars. Their kids don’t fight, but our kids do.”

“It’s patriotic. They believe in their country. .... [There is a] deep sense that the country is being taken away and betrayed. I think that is so deep with people that they’re looking at a guy who’s flawed as hell like Trump and at least it’s a way of saying I am really angry about the way the elite has treated my country. And it’s so deep that it overwhelms all the bad stuff from Trump. It’s that strong. It’s a strong force wind,” he said.

In 2003 Trump became the host of the reality TV show The Apprentice, in which hopefuls competed for a chance to work for his organization. For a decade, millions of viewers were fed the idea of Trump as a successful businessman, a boss with the power to say: “You’re fired!”

Trump biographer Gwenda Blair said: “It gave him 10 years of being in front of the American public being the boss, being CEO, hiring people, famously firing people, being the guy who can fix it, the one who knows everything, being the big authoritarian patriarchal guy. I think that has imprinted on a lot of people, that they ‘trust’ him, that that makes him ‘trustworthy.’ That combined with the reality TV phenomenon in which it became acceptable to have something that wasn’t really true. It legitimized a kind of a not-quite-true thing and shifted our idea of what’s an acceptable version of reality.”

In the media age, Trump had accumulated not only financial capital, but celebrity capital. On Tuesday, he cashed in.

In Clinton he faced a candidate whose unpopularity rating was surpassed only by his own. As the wife of a former president running to succeed a two-term Democrat, she was the ultimate face of the establishment in a year that was all about change. The lack of enthusiasm compared with then-US presidential candidate Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign was palpable.