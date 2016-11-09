Philippine president’s China pivot

By Sushil Seth

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s recent visit to China created international headlines, as he seemed to upend his country’s longtime relationship with the US.

Duterte was angry at Washington’s criticism of his no-hold- barred policy of eliminating drug users and dealers, and sought to pre-emptively warn Obama against raising the issue on the sidelines of a regional conference both were attending. Duterte felt that Obama would have no right to lecture the president of a sovereign country like the Philippines.

Therefore, there were signs that the new political order in the Philippines was going to be different, indeed radically different, when it came to the country’s relationship with the US. This would be reflected in a refashioning of Manila’s relationship with Beijing.

If Duterte’s rhetoric during his China visit were truly reflected in the Philippines’ relationship with both China and the US, by way of a new friendly relationship with China and aggressive disawoval of a long-standing, multifaceted and deep relationship with the US, it would not only shake up the relationship between Manila and Washington, but also the existing regional political and security architecture.

To understand this, one needs to go over what Duterte said in Beijing, unless one were to simply dismiss the Philippine president as raving mad for radically altering his country’s ties with the US, including their security alliance, which go as far back as the early 1950s.

Moreover, the Philippines’ relations with China had earlier soured so badly over the issue of sovereignty claims in the South China Sea that Manila took Beijing to an arbitration tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands, which upheld the Philippines’ claim.

Duterte became president against such a backdrop of hostility between the Philippines and China, with the US committed to the Philippines all the way.

Despite all this, the new president, during his China visit, declared with gusto, it would appear, his country’s “separation” from the US.

It is worth quoting Duterte at some length on his views and the proposed policy change he indicated.

“No more American influence. No more American [military exercises]. It’s time to say goodbye, my friend. Your stay in my country was for your own benefit,” he said.

Duterte is also nursing strong personal hurt over criticism of his policy of eliminating the country’s drug culture.

“I will not go to America anymore,” he said.

“I will just be insulted there,” he said, once again referring to US President Barack Obama as the “son of a whore.”

He also seemed to blame the US for the Philippines’ anti-China policy before he became president.

“What kept us from China was not our making. I will chart a new course,” Duterte said.

On the contentious issue of sovereignty in the South China Sea, his new policy will delight China and take the wind out of the US’ strategy of building up a regional coalition to contain China.

Duterte simply dismissed the Hague court’s ruling against China as “a piece of paper with four corners.”

“The arbitral award gives us the right. China has the historical right. And they’re insisting. In this situation, do we argue, or do we just talk? I would say, let us put it off to some other day,” he said.

In his speech at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Duterte heaped insults — unusual in diplomatic parlance — on Americans.