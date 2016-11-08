A wrong and stupid tourism policy

By Claudius Petzold

After more than six years experience as a tour guide and tour operator in Taiwan, I think it is wrong to flatter a spoiled business sector.

I have faced burning coaches, bus drivers who drive with a flat tire against orders, smoking in buses, ignorance of tour leaders’ decisions, guides leaving tours for private fun, guides fighting with bus drivers and more.

In cooperation with a Taiwanese tour operator, I have organized tours for Europeans.

Hotel managers in Alishan, Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) or Kending (墾丁) have shown an arrogance and disinterested attitude toward small groups of tourists.

Hotels in those areas have been overbooked and prices increase every year.

Price hikes for Westerners and Taiwanese have subsidized cheap rates for Chinese guests.

However, when Chinese guests are taken to Taroko Gorge they are often forced to visit shops instead of sightseeing.

I do not think they get a good impression of Taiwan.

Guides in Alishan use megaphones, crying out as though somebody is being tortured, without any respect for other visitors.

My requests that they speak quietly are ignored or I am attacked.

In those six years, I have seen a decline in quality combined with a terrible price increases and exchange-rate difficulties which resulted in me nearly giving up the work.

Despite the fact that I was the representative for three of 10 German companies which offer regular tours around Taiwan, the Tourism Bureau is too arrogant to discuss these problems with me.

Some examples of these problems are listed below.

1: Western tours in Taiwan are organized one year in advance.

Offering tours to Yushan (玉山) is near impossible due to the regulations.

A tour operator knows only six weeks in advance if permits are to be issued or not.

When I spoke with the bureau, they said: “Really, you need a permit? If you get one it is not a problem, but if not book another hotel and change the itinerary.”

Do they have any understanding how tours are organized and that hotels in Alishan and Sun-Moon Lake are always overbooked?

2: We want to stay at Songsyue Lodge (松雪樓) at Hehuanshan (合歡山), which is run by the government.

It is only possible to book rooms one month in advance. So, as an example, I have literally one month to the day of writing this article opened the Web site to see when it is possible to book rooms.

There is an opening for Oct. 6 that goes on sale at 6am; I have opened the site at 5:58am.

However, when I refresh the Web site the rooms are already booked at 6am exactly. Overbooked within 0:00:00 seconds?

What happened?

Perhaps some private business by the person in charge?

3: Businesses in Alishan are complaining about the decline in the numbers of Chinese tourists.

It is so sad, I am unable to sleep for days.

How did they survive for the 10 years before any Chinese guests arrived?

Businesses in Alishan have increased their prices every year with reference to a free market. No space for discussion.

Eat or die.

Now that they are facing problems they are still unwilling to give discounts.

Sorry, the free market is a fine thing when you are winning, but when you are losing then you like your government regulations?

Taiwanese and Western guests have paid increased prices because the hotels are doing good business due to Chinese visitors, but now Taiwanese taxpayers should shoulder the burden of their losses?