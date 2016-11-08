EDITORIAL: Hung visit debunks ‘consensus’ myth

Sometimes one has to wonder whether the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is taking Taiwanese for fools by insisting that the so-called “1992 consensus” exists and time and again telling the public that it refers to an understanding reached in 1992 that both the KMT and Beijing acknowledge that there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

The “1992 consensus” has seemingly become a ubiquitous term among KMT as well as Chinese officials, despite former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) admitting in 2006 that he had made up the term in 2000.

However, a few incidents during KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu’s (洪秀柱) visit to China last week expose the lie served up by the KMT that Beijing recognizes such a consensus.

When Hung arrived at the mausoleum of Republic of China founder Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙) in Nanjing on Monday last week, Shi Tingfu (史庭福), a Chinese, waved a the Republic of China national flag and shouted: “Long live the Republic of China. The Three Principles of the People unify China.”

He was swiftly taken away by police.

If Beijing, as the KMT says, agrees that both sides have their own interpretation of what “one China” means, why the fuss about someone waving the Republic of China national flag?

Likewise, surely Shi should have deserved a warm hug from Hung for cheering the Republic of China on Chinese soil?

Instead, Hung turned a blind eye to Shi’s fervent display, while expressing no interest in trumpeting Sun’s Three Principles of the People.

Hung then led a KMT delegation to pay tribute to Sun and presented a wreath at his mausoleum.

She spoke of how Sun established the Republic of China after toppling the Qing Dynasty and said he would always be the KMT’s figurehead.

While some KMT supporters were quick to cite the remarks in response to critics who challenged the KMT chairwoman for not mentioning the Republic of China during her visit, Hung’s use of the word at Sun’s tomb was not a breakthrough of any kind. Former KMT chairman Lien Chan (連戰) did exactly the same in 2005 and it in no way serves as an indication or proof that Beijing recognizes the existence of the Republic of China.

The truth is that members of the KMT only dare to speak the name “Republic of China” at Sun’s hilltop tomb by making it sound like something from the past, not the present, and, as such, it fits with Beijing’s view that the Republic of China ceased to exist in 1949.

Back in Taiwan, Hung proclaimed herself a defender of the Republic of China.

If she really meant that, she would have been consistent by mentioning the Republic of China throughout her visit, including during her meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Tuesday.

That she did not debunks the illusion that Beijing acknowledges “one China, different interpretations.”

The KMT can cling to its fictitious consensus for however long it likes, but the important question it needs to ask itself is whether Taiwanese believe it.

In view of the various polls that have indicated that a majority of Taiwanese do no accept the “1992 consensus,” here is a piece of advice for the KMT: The longer the party clings to the spurious consensus, the more it will find itself marginalized by Taiwanese.