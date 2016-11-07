Legitimizing social contracts critical to peace in Colombia (P)

By Hernando de Soto

Colombian governments have, over the past 52 years, been fighting the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), with no victory in sight. Early last month, a razor-thin majority of voters rejected Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos’ proposed peace deal with the guerrillas.

Compare Colombia’s experience with that of Peru, which defeated its own guerrilla movement, the Shining Path, in less than a dozen years, from 1980 to 1992, with more than 85 percent popular support. Peru was able to achieve lasting peace for two reasons.

First, the Peruvian government focused on creating rights for the poor people whom the guerrillas controlled, and it codified those rights in its 1991 agreements with the US and the UN. By contrast, Santos, despite his good intentions, negotiated a peace plan that creates rights for the FARC. Second, the Peruvian government won strong support from its citizens, because it never ceded its sovereign right as the country’s sole negotiator, nor did it negotiate in territory outside its borders. Santos, on the other hand, surrendered a degree of Colombian sovereignty by allowing negotiations with the FARC to be brokered by the unelected government of a foreign country with its own agenda: Cuba. Then he treated the guerrillas as equals by negotiating substantive matters with them.

These points are crucial, because it is not as though the Peruvian government held a strong position against the Shining Path. In 1987, 60 percent of Peruvian territory was under martial law, and US think tank Rand Corp and the US Department of Defense predicted that the Shining Path would achieve total victory as early as 1992.

Peru developed a winning strategy when it realized not only that the Shining Path was extremely unpopular — as is the FARC in Colombia — but also that it did not actually control much territory. Rather, the Shining Path had succeeded in creating and operating out of impregnable strongholds in key areas where its members were indistinguishable from the local population, and where the local population was unwilling to report guerrillas to the authorities.

By 1990, Peru had finally figured out that the reason poor farmers and miners were unwilling to identify guerrillas in their communities was because the Shining Path protected their rights. These rights, documented in 182 informal ledgers found mainly in the war-torn areas of Ayacucho, Cusco, Apurimac, Junin, San Martin and Huanuco, designated to certain community members rulemaking authority over private property, investments, lending and so forth.

The ledgers formed the basis of a social contract within these communities. However, they also had a strategic military value, because they enabled the Peruvian government to distinguish friends from enemies on the ground.

With the ledgers in hand, Peruvian government strategists knew what to do. First, they identified which community leaders oversaw the ledgers. Then, they legalized, standardized and harmonized the rights constituted in the ledgers with other stakeholders’ rights. Finally, they enacted laws to protect those rights more reliably than guns could, thereby furnishing the poor with an alternative to the Shining Path’s ideology, authority and military agenda.

When the guerrillas no longer controlled the ledgers, they could no longer claim to be defenders of the community’s rights. More than 100,000 people from these communities immediately joined the Peruvian armed forces, thus quadrupling the military’s size overnight. They rapidly identified and defeated the Shining Path army in Peru’s rural areas, where 95 percent of the fighting had taken place.