EDITORIAL: Questions remain on long-term care

The Democratic Progressive Party government on Tuesday last week launched its revised long-term care plan, with trial programs beginning in Taipei, New Taipei City and Taoyuan, as well as Chiayi, Yunlin, Nantou, Hualien and Taitung counties.

However, despite President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) determination to push forward the implementation of her “long-term care services program 2.0” for disabled and older people, many are still not convinced of its efficacy, with some questioning how the government plans to make it a sustainable project that contributes to social stability.

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the trial programs are to focus on building community-based care centers and facility-based assisted nursing homes in cities and counties. Under the ministry’s proposal, there is to be a three-tier care system for centers that aims to provide quality, inclusive and affordable long-term care services. The ministry has proposed an annual budget of NT$17.8 billion (US$565.56 million) to establish community-level facilities.

However, the issues of who is to pay for the services and what stable funding sources can be found remain major challenges, which might have negative implications for the plan’s future.

Tsai in February said that she would allocate NT$30 billion from taxes and NT$3 billion from the government’s regular budget toward building a long-term care system. Based on her election campaign platform, Tsai has proposed spending as much as NT$60 billion backed by tax revenue over eight years to support the system.

While there have been suggestions on how to fund the care system — such as using revenue from increases in business taxes and the integrated house and land sales tax — the government has opted to raise inheritance, gift and tobacco taxes to finance care services, which is expected to generate about NT$22 billion in annual revenue, a Ministry of Finance estimate last month showed.

Even so, questions remain about how much these funds can do for the care system and if this revenue can translate into quality services. In addition, there are still doubts over the sustainability of tax revenue in the long run in Taiwan, where the population is aging rapidly, birth rates remain low and demand for both the scope and reach of care services is expanding rapidly.

Another pressing issue facing the revised care plan is whether Taiwan has enough adequately trained people to take care of older people and those with disabilities. The system is still short between 4,500 and 12,000 caregivers per year, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said. Its answer to this problem, or at least part of it, is to ask the Ministry of National Defense to have at least 1,000 substitute draftees work in long-term care facilities every year, with the government to consider an alternative military service for draftees interested in working in the field.

Such attempts are creative, but counting on draftees alone does not help fix the personnel problem, because the root causes of the serious understaffing in long-term care facilities include few young caregivers coming into the industry, low wages, a heavy workload and a lack of respect for the occupation.

The use of substitute draftees to provide care services might work on a temporary basis, but it does not guarantee that quality of care or suitable services are provided over an extended period. After draftees are discharged from the military, the long-term care system will still be understaffed and underfunded if no improvement is made to work conditions, no incentive is offered to encourage employment and no effort is made to make the profession desirable.