Self-driving cars to go unmarked

By Steve Connor / The Observer

The first self-driving cars to be operated by ordinary British drivers are to be left deliberately unmarked so that other drivers will not be tempted to “take them on,” a senior auto industry executive said.

One of the biggest fears of an ambitious project to lease the first autonomous vehicles to everyday motorists is that other road users might slam on their brakes or drive erratically to force the driverless cars into submission, he said.

This is why the first 100 self-driving 4x4 vehicles to be leased to motorists as part of a pilot scheme on busy main roads into London will look no different than other Volvos of the same model, Volvo Cars senior technical leader Erik Coelingh said.

The scheme is to start in 2018.

“From the outside you won’t see that it’s a self-driving car. From a purely scientific perspective it would be interesting to have some cars that are marked as self-driving cars and some that are not and see whether other road users react in a different way,” Coelingh said.

“I would expect they will, but I don’t know how and to what extent. So just to be on the safe side they will all be unmarked cars. I’m pretty sure that people will challenge them if they are marked by doing really harsh braking in front of a self-driving car or putting themselves in the way,” he said.

The UK House of Lords Science and Technology Committee begin to take evidence on driverless cars on Tuesday, looking at issues such as who is legally accountable for a vehicle that “thinks” for itself.

Coelingh’s concerns resonate with the findings of a survey published earlier this month by the London School of Economics. It found that aggressive drivers would attempt to “bully” the occupants of autonomous vehicles, which they see as easy prey on the roads because the cars follow the rules of the highway.

The study, carried out on 12,000 drivers in 11 countries, found that drivers who are more “combative” tend to “see autonomous vehicles as easier agents to deal with on the road” than those with drivers at the wheel.

“I’ll be overtaking all the time because they’ll be sticking to the rules,” one driver interviewed for the survey said.

“They are going to stop. So you’re going to mug them right off. They’re going to stop and you’re just going to nip around,” another said.

Volvo is in negotiations with Transport for London and Highways England to conduct the first pilot scheme on busy UK roads involving selected Volvo customers.

Following a similar scheme due to start next year in the Swedish city of Gothenburg — believed to be the first in the world — the 2018 London pilot is to involve asking commuters to switch into self-driving mode on certain roads, such as the M4 from Heathrow to the capital, to see how the cars cope with real traffic conditions, Coelingh said at the Hello Tomorrow summit in Paris earlier this month.

The M4 has been chosen as one of the routes into London where drivers are to be offered the choice of switching to “autopilot” or continuing in normal driver mode because the traffic conditions, although potentially fast, are more predictable than those on more minor roads into the capital, he said.

“You have to deal with really strange things in real traffic. That’s the basic challenge. It’s easy to make a car drive itself, but it’s really difficult to make it safe. The real challenge is to make sure the car can deal with all things that can happen on the road — and that includes human behavior,” he said.