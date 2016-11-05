The Liberty Times Editorial: Protection from Chinese investors

Just as Taiwan is investigating XPEC Entertainment Inc, the German government has in the past week canceled permission it had granted a Chinese firm to make an acquisition in that nation.

Grand Chip Investment Fund (FGC) was seeking to purchase Germany’s Aixtron for 670 million euros (US$743 million). The decision to cancel was based not only on concerns about the acquisition process, but was also due to a warning issued by US intelligence agencies that China is playing games, trying to acquire the latest LED technology.

Aixtron is the world’s foremost LED chip equipment manufacturer, and Taiwan, South Korea and China are its main customers.

There are, of course, major differences between the Aixtron and XPEC cases. The situations in their respective countries are different, for example, and there are also differences in the levels of the companies’ respective technological competencies.

It is difficult to say with any certainty whether anything illegal actually took place in the acquisition processes. Nevertheless, it is useful to explore the similarities in the two cases.

The aspect that has attracted the most attention is that of alleged market manipulation.

According to a New York Times article, Aixtron’s stock price plummeted to nigh on half following the cancelation of a major order by Sanan Optoelectronics Co, one of Aixtron’s main Chinese customers. Not only are there financial links between Sanan and FGC, they share — in a state-owned enterprise — a stockholder, and therefore investment. There have been suggestions that Sanan pulled the order to suppress Aixtron’s stock price so that FGC would have an advantage in the acquisition.

In the same way, the XPEC case reeks of financial game-playing. It has been suggested that Chinese Internet tycoon Wang Ji (王佶), who has been named as the person funding the deal from behind the scenes and possibly even orchestrating the whole show, conspired to have XPEC chairman Aaron Hsu (許金龍) and former stockbroker Yang Jui-jen (楊瑞仁) inflate the share price by saying they were interested in acquiring XPEC, against the interests of the company’s many shareholders.

The Aixtron acquisition was initially given the go-ahead by German authorities in September, only for the decision to be retracted last month and another review ordered on the grounds that officials had received “previously unknown security-related information.”

US intelligence agencies reportedly provided the German government evidence that Aixtron’s products could potentially be put to military use, possibly to boost China’s nuclear program.

While the XPEC case lacks the technological component of the Aixtron acquisition, it is seen as an inroad for Chinese investors wanting to enter Taiwan’s gaming market.

Germany, with its advanced technology, tops the list of nations where Chinese investors want to make acquisitions, but has only recently drafted legislation allowing restrictions — when deemed necessary — on industrial acquisitions from outside of the EU on telecommunications, IT, military and utilities entities, particularly when Germany’s national interests or security are concerned.

The legislation is aimed at four areas: when the investment entails the industrial policy of foreign governments; when the investors are subsidized by foreign governments; when the buyer is part of a state-run sector of a foreign country; and when the country of the investor places restrictions on German companies that want enter into its market.