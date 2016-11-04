Sports hurt by lack of government assistance

By Lin Chia-ho 林佳和

Since the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, finished in August, the disputes which emerged during the event have continued to fester. Endless controversies have dominated local media’s coverage of the Games — even overshadowing weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching’s (許淑淨) gold medal — as numerous questions remain.

Why did tennis pro Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) quit the Olympic team? Why is her father still taking every opportunity to denounce the Chinese Taipei Tennis Association? What did badminton player Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) do to deserve a fine from the Chinese Taipei Badminton Association?

On the other hand, the “Chinese Taipei” flag, which contains the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) emblem, and the “Chinese Taipei” title, which is a misrepresentation of Taiwan, have also come under scrutiny this year.

However, people tend to forget that the nation is forced to compete under that name because late president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) followed his father’s view that “gentlemen do not stand together with bandits” and refused to participate in the 1976 Montreal Olympics under the name Formosa when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Canadian government proposed that title instead of the Republic of China (ROC).

Many people have expressed their opinions in response to these controversies. Notably, many have urged the government to take a more active role in managing sports and take measures to control single-sport organizations in order to prevent corruption and other irregularities.

Critics have also called on the government to establish clearer sports policies, citing the South Korean and Chinese systems as possible models. This suggestion is particularly popular among those who work in sports.

Meanwhile, media reports describing former national team athletes who have fallen into poverty have further intensified public outcry over the government’s lack of support for sports.

While it is true that the government must take on greater responsibility for the development of sports in Taiwan, it is important to first clarify what that responsibility should be. If that role is not clearly defined, it could be disastrous. What constitutes an appropriate role and firm implementation is something that the government must first make clear: This is not only about the state, it is also about what kind of nation everyone wants.

The German federal government stated in a report on that nation’s sports that it agrees that sports should be free from government intervention and control in order to maintain their autonomy and that the government should continuously provide the necessary framework and other conditions to allow sports to develop independently.

The report also stated that the German government should provide support for top-level sports and sports at the federal level, as clearly stipulated in the German constitution. The goal is to ensure that its top athletes are given equal opportunities to succeed in international sporting events.

Sports do not belong to the state and neither does a national team. Sports belong to the public. This does not mean that governments should not have sports policies. On the contrary, it is important that governments take an active role in sports, but they must take the correct measures at the right pace. That is key for any government’s sports policy to succeed.