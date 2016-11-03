Copenhagen’s incinerator with a view

By Terry Slavin / The Guardian, COPENHAGEN

Stroll along Copenhagen’s waterfront and the horizon is punctuated by the smokestacks from the power station at the tip of Amager island.

Construction has just begun on a replacement that will run on fossil-fuel-free biomass when it opens in 2020. Beside the power plant, the final touches are being put on the striking aluminum facade of Amager Bakke, an incinerator that will double as a recreational space for the city when it opens next year — complete with an artificial ski slope running down its wedge-shaped roof.

Both plants will be green totems for Copenhagen’s ambitions to be the first city in the world to go zero-carbon by 2025, with the incineration plant claiming to be the cleanest burning building of its kind in the world.

However, they are also emblematic of something bigger: how industry is trying to transform into something cleaner and greener.

The tagline for the Amager Bakke incineration plant, designed by the renowned Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), is that it will be “part of the city,” providing social as well as physical infrastructure.

Alongside the all-weather ski slope, there will be a climbing wall to scale the 80m structure, and a grass area on the roof for visitors to picnic on and enjoy the view over Copenhagen. It is a stark juxtaposition to the building’s main purpose: where streams of trucks will deliver waste from across the city to be converted into electricity for the city’s district heating system.

BIG’s founder, Bjarke Ingels, said Amager Bakke will marry art and science and “change public perceptions of what a public utility should be.”

Unlike London’s former Bankside power station — reincarnated as the Tate Modern 20 years after it ceased to produce electricity — Amager Bakke will replace an existing power plant, adding public amenity without losing its original function, Ingels said.

“The Tate Modern was a power plant that turned into a museum,” he said. “What we are trying to do here is make a functioning power plant that also has these other elements.”

A similar transformation will take place a few hundred meters away, at the 45-year-old power plant, which currently runs on coal and biomass. The plant will be converted to run entirely on biomass and be reborn as “BIO4” in 2020.

If Amager Bakke will serve as the city’s ski resort, BIO4 will be a forestry attraction under architect Gottlieb Paludan’s plans to cover the facade of the 46m-high building with hanging tree trunks. The design won the Leading European Architecture Forum (LEAF) award this month.

Copenhagen Lord Mayor Frank Jensen said that the two plants were not situated away from the city because they need to feed into Copenhagen’s highly energy-efficient district heating system — the most extensive in the world, covering 98 percent of the capital’s heat demand.

“The central location of our combined heat and power plants is important because it minimizes the length of transportation of district heating and thus the heat loss,” he said.

Jorgen Abildgaard, the man in city hall in charge of realizing Copenhagen’s climate plan, said that wind power and geothermal energy will secure Copenhagen’s energy future in the long term. However, in the medium term the power plant will use wood pellets so it can eradicate the use of coal, which currently powers more than half the district heating system. Coal is both a dirty fossil fuel and more energy intensive than wood.