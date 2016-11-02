Doubts about promised bounty of genetically modified crops

By Danny Hakim / NY Times News Service, LONDON

The controversy over genetically modified (GM) crops has long focused on largely unsubstantiated fears that they are unsafe to eat.

However, an extensive examination by the New York Times indicates that the debate has missed a more basic problem — genetic modification in the US and Canada has not accelerated increases in crop yields or led to an overall reduction in the use of chemical pesticides.

The promise of genetic modification was twofold: By making crops immune to the effects of weedkillers and inherently resistant to many pests, they would grow so robustly that they would become indispensable to feeding the world’s growing population, while also requiring fewer applications of sprayed pesticides.

Twenty years ago, Europe largely rejected genetic modification at the same time the US and Canada were embracing it. Comparing results on the two continents, using independent data, as well as academic and industry research, shows how the technology has fallen short of the promise.

An analysis by the Times using UN data showed that the US and Canada have gained no discernible advantage in yields — food per hectare — when measured against Western Europe, a region with comparably modernized agricultural producers like France and Germany.

Also, a recent US National Academy of Sciences report found that “there was little evidence” that the introduction of genetically modified crops in the US had led to yield gains beyond those seen in conventional crops.

At the same time, herbicide use has increased in the US, even as major crops like corn, soybeans and cotton have been converted to modified varieties. And the US has fallen behind Europe’s biggest producer, France, in reducing the overall use of pesticides, which includes both herbicides and insecticides.

One measure, contained in data from the US Geological Survey, shows the stark difference in the use of pesticides. Since genetically modified crops were introduced in the US two decades ago for crops like corn, cotton and soybeans, the use of toxins that kill insects and fungi has fallen by a third, but the spraying of herbicides, which are used in much higher volumes, has risen 21 percent.

By contrast, in France, use of insecticides and fungicides has fallen by a far greater percentage — 65 percent — and herbicide use has decreased as well, by 36 percent.

GENETIC DIVIDE

Profound differences over genetic engineering have split Americans and Europeans for decades. Although US protesters as far back as 1987 pulled up prototype potato plants, European anger at the idea of fooling with nature has been far more sustained.

In the past few years, the March Against Monsanto has drawn thousands of protesters in cities like Paris and Basel, Switzerland, and opposition to GM foods is a foundation of the Green political movement.

Still, Europeans eat those foods when they buy imports from the US and elsewhere.

Fears about the harmful effects of eating GM foods have proved to be largely without scientific basis. However, the potential harm from pesticides has drawn researchers’ attention. Pesticides are toxic by design — weaponized versions, like sarin, were developed in Nazi Germany — and have been linked to developmental delays and cancer.

“These chemicals are largely unknown,” said David Bellinger, a professor at the Harvard University School of Public Health, whose research has attributed the loss of about 17 million IQ points among US children five and younger to one class of insecticides.