Mythology of ‘Patient Zero’ still haunts HIV/AIDS prevention

By Donald McNeil Jr / NY Times News Service

In the tortuous mythology of the AIDS epidemic, one legend never seems to die: Patient Zero, also known as Gaetan Dugas, a globe-trotting, sexually insatiable French Canadian flight attendant who supposedly picked up HIV in Haiti or Africa and spread it to dozens, even hundreds, of other men before his death in 1984.

Dugas was once blamed for setting off the entire US AIDS epidemic, which traumatized the nation in the 1980s and has since killed more than 500,000 Americans. The New York Post even described him with the headline “The Man Who Gave Us AIDS.”

However, after a new genetic analysis of stored blood samples, bolstered by some intriguing historical detective work, scientists on Wednesday declared him innocent.

The strain of HIV responsible for almost all AIDS cases in the US, which was carried from Zaire to Haiti about 1967, spread from there to New York City around 1971, researchers concluded in the journal Nature. From New York, it spread to San Francisco around 1976.

The new analysis shows that Dugas’ own blood, sampled in 1983, contained a viral strain already infecting men in New York before he began visiting gay bars there after being hired by Air Canada in 1974.

The researchers also reported that originally Dugas was not even called Patient Zero — in an early epidemiological study of cases, he was designated Patient O, for “outside Southern California,” where the study began. The ambiguous circular symbol on a chart was later read as a zero, stoking the notion that blame for the epidemic could be placed on one man.

Myths like that of Patient Zero echo in prevention efforts even today, experts said. Many vulnerable groups, including young gay men and African women, fail to use protective drugs or avoid testing because they fear being stigmatized or accused of being carriers.

Reflecting on the epidemic’s early days, Anthony Fauci, then a doctor treating AIDS patients and now the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he remembered it seeming plausible at the time that one person was responsible.

In hindsight, he added, the idea now seems absurd.

“We were unaware of how widespread it was in Africa,” Fauci said. “Also, we thought, based on very little data, that it was only about two years from infection to death.”

The new data are consistent with the scenario described in 2011 in The Origins of AIDS, by Jacques Pepin, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Sherbrooke in Quebec.

Relying on previous genetic research and African colonial records, Pepin showed that HIV was carried from Kinshasa to Haiti in the 1960s — most likely by one of the thousands of Haitian civil servants recruited by the UN to work in the former Belgian Congo after colonial rule collapsed.

In Haiti, he theorized, a few cases were multiplied by unsterile conditions at a private blood collecting company, Hemo-Caribbean, that opened in 1971 and exported 6,057 liters of plasma to the US monthly. Plasma clotting factors were used by US hemophiliacs, many of whom died of AIDS.

Haiti was also a sex-tourism destination for gay men, another route the virus could have taken to New York.

The blood samples analyzed in the new study were collected in 1978 and 1979 in New York and San Francisco as part of an effort to make a hepatitis B vaccine. Researchers stored almost 16,000 blood samples; nearly 7 percent of those from New York and 4 percent of those from California later turned out to be infected with HIV.