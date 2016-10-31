Mexico’s rural poor search for connection

By Christine Murray / REUTERS, SANTA CRUZ, ITUNDUJIA, Mexico

Toddler Priscila Rubi Sanchez lived in a remote Mexican hamlet with no fixed line or cellphone network, so when a mouthful of corn partially blocked her throat late one night and her parents could not call for help, she died.

Life is tough in Santa Cruz Itundujia in the mountains of Oaxaca, and it is made even harder there and in other isolated towns throughout Mexico’s rugged interior by a lack of connectivity that complicates everything from education to getting help in medical emergencies.

Tales abound among the municipality’s more than 10,000 residents of daily obstacles thrown up by having no phones: the woman who had to walk kilometers to report that her husband had been shot; the car crash victims who wait hours for assistance; and the women who give birth before reaching hospital.

In these remote indigenous hills, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto’s telecommunications reform, credited with slashing prices for many Mexicans and boosting competition against billionaire Carlos Slim’s company America Movil, is coming up short.

“In an emergency situation, whether it is because of accidents or if there is an emergency in the municipality, there is no way of communicating,” said Eric Cruz, 37, the mayor of the town nestled in the Sierra Sur mountains, about six hours from Oaxaca’s state capital.

“As a result, the number of deaths goes up,” he said.

Almost a third of Mexico’s population is estimated to live with no mobile subscription, according to global wireless industry body GSMA, meaning Latin America’s second-largest economy has a lower percentage of cellphone users than countries like Argentina, Uruguay and even Nicaragua.

In the future, tech giants like Facebook, Alphabet and Elon Musk’s SpaceX’s use of drones, balloons or satellites to connect remote corners of the world might benefit Mexico’s isolated pueblos.

However, for now, places like Santa Cruz Itundujia survive using a rudimentary radio network to reach far away communities, or makeshift and unstable solutions like cheap cell signal repeaters. Outlying hamlets are without even public phones to call the outside world.

Mexico’s reform has undoubtedly done some good, such as creating special licenses for small rural operators.

However, a flagship coverage project, a tender to build a 4G wholesale mobile network to be awarded later this year, has a minimum reach of just 85 percent, and recent budget cuts decimated a public Internet program.

“I do not think Mexico has ever designed a universal access program seriously,” said Judith Mariscal, director of the telecoms research program at Mexico’s Center for Research and Teaching in Economics (CIDE) university.

“The reform was betting on the wrong business model,” she said.

Mexico has the most unequal access to cellphone coverage in Latin America, according to a recent World Bank report. The country does not publish official numbers on the percentage of its population living in areas with no, or limited, coverage.

America Movil, which is Mexico’s largest cell network provider, says its network covers almost 95 percent of the population. The government does not publish audits of those figures.

LIFE UNCONNECTED

It took 20-month-old Priscila Rubi Sanchez’s parents more than two hours to reach Santa Cruz Itundujia’s clinic from their hamlet Iturbide when she began to choke on her food one night in late September. She was still partially breathing when they arrived in the town at 12am, but died some time after.