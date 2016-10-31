[ LETTERS ]

Immigration policies

Here is what Taiwan’s immigration policy should include. First, birthright citizenship. If you are born in Taiwan, you are a citizen. Second, a simple citizenship process. If you live here legally, for five years for example, you become a citizen.

These two changes to immigration policy would not cause an unsustainable wave of immigrants into Taiwan. In fact, it is reasonable to think that many foreigners already want to live here.

When I say foreigners I mean white people from rich countries in North America and Europe and Asian people from nearby countries, both poor and not poor nations.

Yet less than 3 percent of people living here are foreigners. Why so few foreigners? For many people Taiwan is just too different from their home countries. Mandarin is hard to learn. Even the Mandarin in China is different from Taiwan.

Some of us do not like the street food. Some of us go to the emergency room after eating street food. And even the food here is different from the food in China.

We foreigners are not a burden on Taiwan. By making us citizens, and giving us equal rights, Taiwan would further its democratic ideals.

Andres Chang

Taipei

I am a Canadian citizen living in Taiwan for 52 years, now 76, married to a Taiwanese, have been a good contributing citizen, payed more than my fair share of taxes, yet I cannot get citizenship unless I renounce my own.

It is my human right to keep my citizenship, and a discrimination against me.

I cannot get a seniors discount on the HSR. Discrimination. I cannot get a senior citizen EasyCard. And so on and so on. And this is a nation that cries for being rejected from the rest of the world.

Wake up, Taiwanese. Throw out these old Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) rules and regulations and laws carried over from China and clean up your own house. I feel sometimes like asking Ottawa to revoke Canadian citizenship to all Taiwanese, the way I am treated.

Pierre Loisel

New Taipei City