Electricity Act needs a complete overhaul

By Gloria Hsu 徐光蓉

At a High-Level Policy Coordination Meeting on Thursday between officials from the Presidential Office and the Executive Yuan and key members of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), a minister without portfolio said that a consensus has been reached on the government’s plan for a two-phase amendment of the Electricity Act (電業法).

The remarks sounded somewhat similar to those from former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) administration when he insisted on pushing through the cross-strait service trade agreement.

The Electricity Act approved by the Cabinet shows that it is basically designed to benefit Taiwan Power Co (Taipower). It appears designed to protect Taipower’s interests while enshrining the government’s lack of control over the firm.

Article 6 of the draft amendment states its purpose is to “retain Taiwan Power Co in its entirety and ensure a stable electricity supply.” What law would name a specific firm? This clearly shows that the act was drafted with Taipower’s interests in mind.

There are numerous problems with the generation and provision of power in Taiwan that can be attributed to Taipower. These problems are the direct results of poor management or conflicts of interest. For example, Taipower has marginalized other power suppliers by claiming that they could cause the supply to become unstable, while advocating nuclear power as a solution for the nation’s power needs.

The administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has not only let the company go unpunished, but even rewarded it.

The act could diminish the government’s power to keep Taipower in check. Article 6 stipulates that to retain Taipower in its entirety, the firm can be transformed into a parent company, with subsidiaries in charge of electricity supply, transmission and distribution.

Technically, Taipower is under the supervision of a number of different agencies, including the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Enterprise Commission and the Bureau of Energy. Since the Tsai administration took office in May there have been countless disputes and problems in connection to Taipower, but the government has made no personnel rearrangements, a sign that it has little power over the company.

Allowing Taipower to establish a holding company would cause the government to further relinquish control over it, and could even create room for certain people to run the company based on their own self-interests.

If the government cannot have full control of it as a state enterprise, how would it be able to tell it to do anything once it is turned into a holding company?

The Electricity Act could also thwart efforts to develop renewable energy sources. Despite claims that the act would “help establish an effective system of renewable energy,” Article 27 stipulates that “to ensure a stable and safe electricity supply, generators and distributors of renewable energy must have an appropriate standby power supply capacity when supplying electricity to users, and this must be reported to the regulator.”

What kind of law requires power plants to prepare “an appropriate standby power supply?” The power distributors should be responsible for buying sufficient electrical power for their basic supply and their standby capacity. To demand that renewable energy suppliers have additional electrical power in store is nothing but an excuse for marginalizing them on the market.