EDITORIAL: Chang’s concerns worth a ponder

Comments by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) chairman Morris Chang (張忠謀) grabbed national headlines last week after he criticized the government’s economic policy as “self-contradicting.” However, the problem is not what goals the government has set, it is the strategy for getting there and the potential consequences.

During a breakfast meeting of business representatives and government officials on Monday, Chang said the government should “keep eyes open” in seeking economic growth, and its economic policy must not focus solely on innovation, which he called the “chief culprit” of growing inequality in wealth distribution.

Rather, “growth is key,” and the rise of emerging industries cannot offset the slowdown in established businesses, such as semiconductor firms, in other parts of the economy, he said.

Unlike the previous Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government, which focused on continued improvement in GDP growth, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government is placing more emphasis on innovation, employment and distribution.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) earlier this year said that her government aimed to kick-start Taiwan’s lagging economy by developing “green” energy, national defense, biotechnology, “smart” machinery and “Asian Silicon Valley” initiatives in the hopes that these industries can help increase employment and wages and curb the worsening income gap.

While Tsai had also said that the semiconductor industry could prove mutually beneficial to these “five innovative industries,” as it would provide the impetus for research and development (R&D), the feeling in the local tech industry is that if the government is going to put its resources behind something, then the semiconductor industry is probably the way to go because the industry still enjoys the upper hand against China in its ability to attract capital and skilled people worldwide.

Perhaps it is also true among local tech companies that if Taiwan cannot maintain its competitive edge in the global semiconductor market, the nation will not only lose this industry, but also the solid technological foundation it gives the five innovative industries.

Chang might be suspicious of the government’s ability to address employment and income inequality if the nation’s economy slows. He might not be against innovation at all, as TSMC’s success is built upon traditional manufacturing plus constant innovation, R&D and value-added services. His company has also viewed the automotive and the Internet of Things sectors as its two key growth drivers over the next five years.

What has Chang worried is that the new emerging industries might bring benefits to only a few people and make a limited contribution to the nation — and who knows how long it will take for them to achieve anything? — compared with existing industries in other parts of the economy.

However, the dire situation calls for a change to Taiwan’s development model. The nation has been stuck in years of low economic growth and wage stagnation because the industrial transformation has been conducted at a relatively slow pace that, without any effective remedy or fine-tuning policies, only continues to discourage investment and stifle the development of new value-added industries.

On reflection, it is worth asking if most people shared the fruits of economic growth during the nation’s pursuit of GDP growth in the past. At the same time, it is questionable if encouraging innovation does mean more job opportunities are created and a more equitable distribution of wealth in the future.