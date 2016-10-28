Japanese wives want to keep the names they were born with

By Motoko Rich / NY Times News Service, TOKYO

The Japanese Constitution promises gender equality and the Japanese prime minister says he wants a society where all women can “shine.” However, many women say it is hard to do that when they cannot even use their own surnames.

Under a Japanese law that dates to the Meiji era, more than a century ago, all married couples must use one surname. In theory, a couple may choose either the husband’s or the wife’s last name, but in practice, 96 percent of women assume their husband’s.

Recent court rulings indicate that the law is unlikely to be softened anytime soon, despite rising criticism.

Yoko Uozumi is happily married with a four-year-old daughter. Two months ago, she took a job in the photograph framing business where her husband also works and decided to use only the surname that she was given at birth.

Uozumi, 36, said she did not want customers to confuse her with her husband, Shigeru Otsuka, as most employees are known primarily by their last names in Japan.

Using her birth surname went beyond convenience. It was also a declaration of empowerment.

“I feel more independent,” Uozumi said. “I feel more who I am.”

However, the choice she made is not available to all Japanese women. This month, a Tokyo District Court declined to grant a high school teacher’s request to use her birth name at work.

That decision came after the Japanese Supreme Court ruled in December last year that the law did not violate the Constitution or place an undue burden on women, because an increasing number of employers permit women to use their birth surnames professionally.

Critics were disappointed by the Supreme Court decision, because it did not strike down the legal prohibition against separate surnames for married couples, leaving it to the parliament instead.

Among democratic countries in the developed world, Japan ranks low on gender equality in health, education, the economy and politics. Despite recent high-profile examples, women hold very few powerful positions in politics or business, while many working mothers complain that day care is inadequate.

The marital naming law, supported by many conservatives who believe that women belong predominantly in the home supporting their husbands and families, is seen by some as another vestige of discrimination against women in Japanese society.

In the Tokyo District Court case, the three judges, all men, ruled that the teacher’s employer, a private school in Tokyo, could not be compelled to let her use her birth surname at work. Citing surveys that show about a quarter of women use their birth surnames in the workplace, the court said doing so was “not deeply rooted in society.”

The plaintiff, who has remained anonymous in the publicly available court documents, declined an interview request through her lawyer. In court filings, the teacher, described as recently married, said students and colleagues knew her by her given surname. She asked to be allowed to continue to use it on letters home to parents, attendance records and report cards.

Makiko Terahara, one of the lawyers for the plaintiff, said the teacher, now in her 30s, had worked for 15 years using her birth surname.

“We have to work on changing the law so that couples can choose their names when marrying,” Terahara said. “A name represents a person. It’s a matter of personal rights.”