As artificial intelligence evolves, so does its criminal potential

By John Markoff / NY Times News Service

Imagine receiving a telephone call from your aging mother seeking your help because she has forgotten her banking password.

Except it is not your mother. The voice on the other end of the phone call just sounds deceptively like her.

It is actually a synthesized voice, a tour de force of artificial intelligence (AI) technology that has been crafted to make it possible for someone to masquerade via the telephone.

Such a situation is still science fiction — but just barely. It is also the future of crime.

The software components necessary to make such masking technology widely accessible are advancing rapidly.

Recently, for example, DeepMind, the Alphabet subsidiary known for a program that has bested some of the top human players in the 3,000-year-old Chinese board game go, announced that it had designed a program that “mimics any human voice and which sounds more natural than the best existing text-to-speech systems, reducing the gap with human performance by over 50 percent.”

EXPONENTIAL SCALE

The irony, of course, is that this year the computer security industry, with US$75 billion in annual revenue, has started to talk about how machine learning and pattern recognition techniques will improve the woeful state of computer security.

However, there is a downside.

“The thing people don’t get is that cybercrime is becoming automated and it is scaling exponentially,” said Marc Goodman, a law enforcement agency adviser and the author of Future Crimes.

“This is not about Matthew Broderick hacking from his basement,” he added, referring to the 1983 movie War Games.

The alarm about malevolent use of advanced AI technologies was sounded earlier this year by US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. In his annual review of security, Clapper underscored the point that while AI systems would make some things easier, they would also expand the vulnerabilities of the online world.

The growing sophistication of computer criminals can be seen in the evolution of attack tools like the widely used malicious program known as Blackshades, Goodman said.

The author of the program, a Swedish national, was convicted last year in the US.

The system, which was sold widely in the computer underground, functioned as a “criminal franchise in a box,” Goodman said.

It allowed users without technical skills to deploy computer ransomware or perform video or audio eavesdropping with a mouse click.

The next generation of these tools will add machine learning capabilities that have been pioneered by AI researchers to improve the quality of machine vision, speech understanding, speech synthesis and natural language understanding.

Some computer security researchers believe that digital criminals have been experimenting with the use of AI technologies for more than half a decade.

That can be seen in efforts to subvert the Internet’s omnipresent CAPTCHA — Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart — the challenge and response puzzle invented in 2003 by Carnegie Mellon University researchers to block automated programs from stealing online accounts.

Both “white hat” AI researchers and “black hat” criminals have been deploying machine vision software to subvert CAPTCHAs for more than half a decade, said Stefan Savage, a computer security researcher at the University of California, San Diego.