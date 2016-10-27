Researchers find that big liars often start out as small ones

By Erica Goode / NY Times News Service

People who tell small, self-serving lies are likely to progress to bigger falsehoods, and over time, the brain appears to adapt to the dishonesty, according to a new study.

The finding, the researchers said, provides evidence for the “slippery slope” sometimes described by wayward politicians, corrupt financiers, unfaithful spouses and others in explaining their misconduct.

“They usually tell a story where they started small and got larger and larger, and then they suddenly found themselves committing quite severe acts,” University College London associate professor of cognitive neuroscience Tali Sharot said.

She was a senior author of the study, published on Monday in the journal Nature Neuroscience.

Everyone lies once in a while, if only to make a friend feel better (“That dress looks great on you”) or explain why an e-mail went unanswered (“I never got it”).

Of course, some people lie more than others, but dishonesty has been difficult to study. Using brain scanners in a laboratory, researchers have sometimes instructed subjects to lie to see what their brains were doing.

Sharot and her colleagues devised a situation that offered participants the chance to lie of their own free will and gave them an incentive to do so.

A magnetic resonance imaging scanner monitored brain activity, with the researchers concentrating on the amygdala, an area associated with emotional response.

Participants in the study were asked to advise a partner in another room about how many pennies were in a jar. When the subjects believed that lying about the amount of money was to their benefit, they were more inclined to dishonesty and their lies escalated over time.

As the lying increased, the response in the amygdala decreased and the size of the decline from one trial to another predicted how much bigger a subject’s next lie would be.

These findings suggested that the negative emotional signals initially associated with lying decrease as the brain becomes desensitized, Sharot said.

“Think about it like perfume,” she said. “You buy a new perfume and it smells strongly. A few days later, it smells less and a month later, you don’t smell it at all.”

Functional imaging is a blunt instrument and the meaning of fluctuations in brain activity is often difficult to interpret.

Sharot agreed that the study could not determine exactly what type of response the decreased activity in the amygdala represented.

“We know for sure it’s related to lying,” she said. “Whether it’s their negative emotional reaction, that’s only speculation, based on the parts of the brain we looked at.”

However, the researchers included numerous checks on the study’s results and replicated some parts of it before publication.

The research was led by Neil Garrett, a doctoral student at University College London at the time. Dan Ariely of Duke University and Stephanie Lazzaro of University College London were also coauthors of the report.

University of Zurich professor of decision neuroscience Christian Ruff said that in previous research it had been “really, really difficult to characterize the neural processes that underlie purposeful lying.”

The new study provided one way of doing that and showed the importance of considering the emotional component of dishonesty, he said.

Brown University psychologist Amitai Shenhav, who has studied moral decisionmaking, also praised the study, calling it “nicely executed.”