China’s anti-corruption watchdog starts policing loyalty

By Chris Buckley / NY Times News Service, BEIJING

The investigators descend on government agencies and corporate boardrooms. They interrogate powerful officials and frequently rebuke them for lacking zeal. Most of all, they demand unflinching loyalty to Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

They are the inspectors from the party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), and the humbling displays they have recently orchestrated in many of China’s most influential government agencies and largest corporations are the most prominent sign of their expanding authority.

Best known as the country’s anti-corruption agency, the commission has lately assumed a growing role as political inquisitor, investigating the loyalty and commitment of cadres to Xi and his agenda, while cementing the commission’s role as his chief political enforcer.

“It is not just anti-corruption, but more powerfully about central control,” said Jeremy Wallace, a political scientist at Cornell University who studies Chinese politics.

Xi will press his demands for top-down obedience at an annual meeting of the CCP’s Central Committee in Beijing that began on Monday. The committee is expected to issue new rules for “comprehensive and strict management” of the party, especially its top ranks, giving the commission even more leverage to police and punish officials.

The move reflects Xi’s ambitions and fears as he prepares for a second five-year term as national leader, and has confirmed the rise of the commission and its formidable secretary, Wang Qishan (王歧山), a long-time ally of Xi now seen by many as the second-most powerful official in China.

However, nothing has illustrated the new order as bluntly as the commission’s intimidating inspections, which the commission calls “political health checks.” They have scrutinized prominent agencies like the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chinese Ministry of Finance, the CCP’s Department of Propaganda and the nation’s biggest state companies.

The commission’s investigators have shown a taste for chastening displays of power in what has become a ritual of rebuke and repentance.

For instance, at the Chinese Ministry of Public Security’s headquarters in Beijing this month, hundreds of officers were marched into a cavernous auditorium to listen to investigators excoriate senior ministry officials for lacking “political judgement” and demand greater loyalty to Xi and the party.

Then their boss, Chinese Minister of Public Security Guo Shengkun (郭聲琨), rose to offer contrition, vowing to make his officers “even more steadfastly and conscientiously” obedient to Xi and other party leaders.

“Loyalty to the party is the top political imperative,” he said.

Wang has pointedly said to officials that under his commission, “being red-faced and sweating will be the norm.”

Another notable target was the CCP’s Propaganda Department, which the commission censured in June, saying that it “lacked vigor” and that “the political awareness of some leading officials has not been high.”

The criticism of such a powerful arm of the party fueled speculation of a factional rift at the top of Xi’s government. However, dozens of other party and government agencies have faced similar reprimands.

The commission has even taken a role in enforcing Xi’s economic policies, including efforts to cut back gluts of coal, steel and other industrial products.