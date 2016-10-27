EDITORIAL: Constitution about people, not land

The Republic of China (ROC) Constitution is what the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and even Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) have referred to when the nature of Taiwan’s relationship with China is brought up; the diversity of its adherents is curious enough to show that ambiguity abounds in the document.

After the confirmation on Tuesday of — in one KMT lawmaker’s words — “the worst grand justice nominees ever,” the KMT caucus released a statement questioning the legitimacy of the nominees because of their “lack of identification with the Republic of China Constitution.”

During legislative reviews of the nominations, KMT lawmakers asked the nominees to sing the ROC anthem, which most refrained from doing. Comments by the nominees about the status of the ROC included claims that the Taiwan-China relationship is a “special state-to-state relationship,” that Taiwan is not a “normal country” and the Constitution was not made for Taiwan.

Putting aside the absurdity of demanding that Council of Grand Justices nominees sing, the KMT lawmakers’ concern was that the ROC and the Constitution were not being respected and recognized, with KMT caucus convener Sufin Siluko (廖國棟) saying that there is a misgiving that the new grand justices would “create a [new] constitution by interpreting the Constitution.”

How could simply interpreting the Constitution create a new constitution? It was this revelation of concern that clearly defined the undertone of their questioning: a certain article of the Constitution could be reinterpreted, if not altered, to make the ROC an utterly different, if not a new country.

The article is Article 4, which states: “The territory of the Republic of China according to its inherent national boundaries shall not be altered except by resolution of the national assembly.”

The Constitution does not delineate the geographic boundaries of the ROC, but the understanding is that it encompasses all of the territories that belonged to the ROC — including what is now the People’s Republic of China, Mongolia and all the secessions made by the Chinese government after 1949 — when the Constitution was established in 1947.

Strange as it might seem, “adhering to the Constitution” has become the nuanced and evasive way for the KMT to support its “one China” or “ultimate unification” mantra. The belief that the Constitution has this magic power is so entrenched that even Wang fell for it — although he later recanted, as it would amount to recognition of the existence of the ROC — when in February he reminded the winners of Taiwan’s Jan. 16 elections of the need to abide by “their own Constitution” when dealing with cross-strait affairs.

However, the point of having a constitution, or the essence of constitutionalism, falls through the cracks in the KMT’s rhetoric.

After becoming a republic, the ROC established the Constitution to supposedly uphold the ideas of people’s sovereignty and the separation and checks on powers. As many young legal academics have started to point out, insofar as “the sovereignty of the ROC ... [resides] in the whole body of citizens” (Article 2), the subjects of the Constitution are ROC nationals, and the fact that the Constitution leaves the definition of ROC nationals to legislation coded through democratic procedure by the legislature demonstrates that the boundary of the state is defined by the public and is coterminous with the political community that has been exercising civil and political rights granted by the Constitution.