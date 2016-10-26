Reality, upgraded: Has augmented reality overtaken the virtual world?

By Simon Parkin / The Observer

While Dorothy, blue-skirted and pigtailed, clutching a wicker basket and a bewildered dog under her arm, surveys the weird flowers and pygmy huts around her, she is sure of just one thing: She is not in Kansas anymore.

L. Frank Baum ‘s character was, it turns out, born slightly too early.

In 1901, a year after the publication of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Baum wrote The Master Key, a novel credited with the invention of augmented reality via a pair of imagined spectacles that could map information on to whatever or whomever its wearer looked at.

Had Dorothy owned a pair, she might have learned that she had been whisked to Oz, or that her new friend the Tin Man was in need of a heart, even, perhaps, that a wicked witch is burned not by fire, but by water.

It was almost a century until Baum’s invention gained a label.

In a 1992 research paper, Boeing engineers Thomas Caudell and David Mizell described a pair of “see-thru virtual reality [VR] goggles,” a device that would enhance the vision of factory workers with the complicated task of piecing together a jumbo jet’s nests of internal wiring with dynamically changing labels and information.

Caudell termed this principle of annotating the seen world “augmented reality [AR],” thereby formalizing for Silicon Valley ‘s mavens and investors a fresh and unplundered field of technological opportunity, one that would eventually lead to the invention of Google Glass — a pair of information-spewing spectacles built, unbelievably, to Baum’s century-old definition.

Who would not like a natural history program where the dinosaurs roam across your room?

If the breathless press releases are to be believed, this year has been the year of virtual reality — a discarded technology that, thanks to the revolution in low-cost components heralded by smartphones, is currently enjoying a lavish revival.

HTC, Sony and Facebook have all launched expensive, miraculous visors that transport us into fabricated realities, fooling the brain into believing that, like Dorothy, we have been bodily transported to another place.

At its best, VR allows us to visit places too remote, too dangerous or too expensive to otherwise reach. Documentarians are using the nascent medium to allow us to experience life through the eyes of another, but VR technology also has numerous drawbacks.

As well as the cost, there is also the sense of vulnerability that wearers experience while sitting blind in front of the television, as well as the perils of bumping into furniture.

As one Microsoft spokesperson put it, VR users are “best advised to stay seated or keep still to avoid collisions.”

AR, while not having quite the same transporting effects, gets around this issue by layering its simulated elements over the real world. Through a pair of AR glasses, or a smartphone’s camera, you are able to see both the elbow-y chair and teetering lamp in front of you, and the data that overlays it.

Microsoft’s apparent skepticism about VR is understandable — the company has instead focused millions of research and development dollars into AR (or, as the company prefers to term it, “mixed reality”) via its HoloLens, a see-through PC-in-a-visor that launches in November for the precise and gargantuan cost of US$3,000.

Microsoft believes that HoloLens is the next evolution for AR, technology that we have seen for years whenever, for example, a weather reporter gestures toward a virtual map behind them in a television studio or a pundit offers an assessment of the starting XI in a soccer match, as digital versions of the players magically appear in front of them on the desk.