[ LETTER ]

Rethinking the constitution

In her inaugural address on May 20, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said she would launch a judicial reform in October. Has she kept her promise? Let’s review it from the Constitution.

The Republic of China Constitution was drafted by a single party, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), adopted by the National Constituent Assembly on Dec. 25, 1946, and went into effect one year later on Dec. 25, 1947.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) did not engage in the drafting process, nor did it accept or recognize the Constitution as the fundamental law of China. On the contrary, it drafted another constitution of Chinese people and kicked the KMT out of China in 1949.

The KMT escaped to Taiwan and resumed office as the exiled government of China by upholding the Constitution that was rejected by all Chinese in China, but it used that constitution to brainwash Taiwanese to convince them they were the real bosses of China.

Seventy years have gone by and now Taiwanese have finally woken up to realize that the ROC Constitution is a forged document voided by 1.3 billion Chinese in China, but forced 23 million Taiwanese into territorial ownership of China and Mongolia. Ironically, Taiwanese were not invited to draft that constitution, but they have to live with it.

At the beginning of this year, Taiwanese finally overthrew the KMT government and the voice of transitional justice roared to the sky.

As a Taiwanese, how should we read the ROC Constitution? Is it Taiwan’s constitution? Who can properly interpret it?

Council of Grand Justices nominee Hsu Chih-hsiung (許志雄) said that Taiwan is a nation, but abnormal.

The ROC was a name abandoned by China and officially replaced by the People’s Republic of China and it is not appropriate using it to identify Taiwan and is confusing to the world that it stands for China, he said. There is no clear boundary of the historical national territory of China, he added.

The Constitution was drawn up in and for China and not tailor-made in or for Taiwan and we need a constitution that appropriately represents Taiwan, he said.

Former grand justice Hsu Tzong-li (許宗力) said that we must first clarify the reasons Taiwan lacks judicial credibility, reduce the workload of judges to take into account efficiency and quality and review the judge evaluation system. In addition, we have to deal with the oft-criticized issues of lawyer qualifications, legal education and dialogue between courts and society and invite the public to get involved in the grand jury system.

We must improve the constitutional review system so people can appeal to the grand justices to interpret the unconditional judgement; establish a tribunal in the court of final appeal to reconstruct a mechanism for unifying legal views, he said.

As for the issue of Hsu’s reappointment, it has been confused with the re-election. It has been more than five years since his retirement as a grand justice in September 2011. There should not be any concerns to his acceptance of the nomination as Judicial Yuan president.

Grand justice nominee Hwang Jau-yuan (黃昭元) in July urged the government to replace the title ROC with “Taiwan.” He said that Taiwanese have major differences in their national identity; some call it the ROC and the others call it Taiwan. He also said the grand justices should maintain political neutrality in political disputes.