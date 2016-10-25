Banks build joint force to fight cybercrime

By Edward Robinson / Bloomberg

Troels Oerting has a problem. As the group chief security officer for Barclays, he has a squad of elite ex-government agents patrolling the company’s digital perimeter. He also has a hefty budget to acquire state-of-the-art technology to protect Britain’s second-biggest bank from cyberattacks.

However, Oerting, with no small dose of grudging admiration, says his adversaries excel at something that cannot be addressed with deep pockets or killer software: They are superb networkers.

“The organized crime groups in cyber are sharing much better than we are at the moment,” said Oerting, a Dane with a square jaw and the watchful eyes of a cop who has investigated the underworld for 35 years.

“They are sharing methodologies, knowledge, tools, practices — what works and what doesn’t,” he said.

Now he and his counterparts at other big banks are doing some networking of their own. Oerting, who led the European Cybercrime Centre in The Hague before joining Barclays last year, has assigned some of his people to join allies from four other big UK banks at an operations center in London’s Canary Wharf complex. They sit side by side with police officers from the UK National Cyber Crime Unit.

The idea is that this industry-government “fusion cell,” the Cyber Defense Alliance, will let the sleuths swap tips, techniques and hunches the same way the bad guys do.

“To do this right, you need to have trust,” Oerting said. “If I give information to another bank about my breaches, I don’t want to see this on the front page of the newspaper the next day.”

The effort, the first of its kind in the UK, mirrors a similar initiative in the US called the National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance, a nonprofit organization in Pittsburgh that brings together academics, corporate security executives, intelligence operatives and law enforcement officials. Barclays has also installed an analyst at Interpol’s cyberinvestigation unit in Singapore.

Joining forces marks a big change for institutions long reluctant to share information about their information technology (IT) systems, let alone how they are compromised. They have decided they better reboot that mindset fast if they want to counter the online onslaught assailing their walls. In the second quarter of this year, cybercriminals tried to inject more than 1 million malware programs into financial companies worldwide, a 50 percent jump from the same period last year, according to Kaspersky Lab, a global cybersecurity company.

JPMorgan Chase, HSBC and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York have all been cyberjacked in some way in the past couple of years. So has Swift, the cross-border payments messaging network that constitutes the global economy’s circulatory system. No surprise, then, that banks are throwing a lot of treasure at the problem. JPMorgan chief executive officer Jamie Dimon last month said that he expected the bank’s US$600 million annual outlay on IT security to soar to US$1 billion in the next few years.

Yet cyberthieves are getting wilier by the day. In so-called “man-in-the-middle attacks,” they pretend to be trusted organizations to trick targets into sending them money or data. That happened in February when unidentified fraudsters sent fake Swift messages to the New York Fed, directing it to wire almost US$1 billion from the accounts of Bangladesh’s central bank to accounts they controlled. The fraudsters got away with US$81 million before the authorities caught on. As many as a dozen other lenders might have been similarly targeted.