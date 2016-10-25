By Ivan Ho 何明修

Early last month, a group of young student movement and self-determination and pro-localization activists were elected to Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, completing the generational transition from the pan-democracy camp. Ever since the 2014 “Umbrella movement,” there has been hope that the political situation will lighten up and that the narrow establishment will start incorporating new forces.

If Beijing were willing to abandon Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (梁振英), who has thoroughly disappointed the public, and instead supported a more open-minded member of the establishment for chief executive, such as former Legislative Council president Jasper Tsang (曾鈺成), that would have mitigated the political deadlock and conflict of the past few years.

However, the controversy has intensified in connection to the swearing in of lawmakers over the past two weeks.

On Oct. 12, two localist lawmakers intentionally read the word zhongguo (中國, China) in the oath as zhina (支那) — a derogative name for China that originated in India and was introduced to China through the translation of Buddhist texts — which is denounced by pro-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) people in Hong Kong and China.

On Tuesday last week, using a technicality, newly appointed Legislative Council President Andrew Leung (梁君彥) said that the five opposition lawmakers’ oaths were invalid.

On the same day, the Hong Kong government took legal action to block these lawmakers from taking the oath again.

The following day, student organizations at Hong Kong’s universities organized a signature drive to protest against “the Hong Kong communist regime,” for destroying the separation between the three branches of government and for being “willing to serve as the guard dog of the CCP colonial hegemon.”

The conflict has revealed the hypocrisy of a half-baked democratic system. Andrew Leung’s legislative seat is based in a functional constituency, and because of the unreasonable election system, he can be automatically re-elected several times. As the newly appointed Legislative Council president, he can also arbitrarily decide that newly elected constituency lawmakers elected by tens of thousands of voters will not be allowed to take up their duties.

Similarly, Leung Chun-ying was elected only by 689 members of the 1,200-strong Election Committee, but he still interferes with the legislature’s operations.

A similarly absurd situation existed in Taiwan prior to the first free legislative election. Permanent legislators and National Assembly members controlled the legislature that routinely elected the president and the vice president. The legislators elected in the legislative by-elections could not overcome the old thieves. From the dangwai (黨外, “outside the party”) era to the foundation of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), opposition politicians often took various actions to display their antagonism during the swearing-in ceremony.

In a democratic and reasonable system, the swearing-in ceremony fills a symbolic function that no one would make a big fuss over. When there is a lack of systemic legitimacy, regardless of how solemn and sacred a ceremony is, it will not be able to hide the undemocratic shortcomings and build respect among the public.

It is worth asking why Beijing and the Hong Kong government are taking such a tough stance and going out of their way to create an uproar over “humiliations to China,” and trying to deprive the popularly elected legislators of their rights to participate in politics.