[ LETTER ]

Statistical logic and justice

One of the first things you learn in applied statistics is the risk of type I and type II errors.

For example, if you set your standards of evidence too high, lots of murderers could go free because enough evidence cannot be gathered. That would be a type I error. Or you set the standards of evidence too low, then lots of innocent people could be convicted of crimes they did not commit. That would be a type II error.

This is a typical trade-off: too minimize one type of error, you increase the chances of the other error happening.

So it comes as no surprise to me that the justice system gets it wrong sometimes. It is not that they made a mistake. Rather, mistakes are inevitable when you base your decisions on a yes versus no — or guilty versus not guilty — system rather than on calculations of the likelihood of somebody being guilty.

This was patently obvious when the Supreme Court crushed the verdict against former death row inmate Hsu Tzu-chiang (徐自強) (“Final ‘not guilty’ for Hsu Tzu-chiang,” Oct. 14, page 1).

Mistakes inevitably happen in any decision-based system, but when you put people to death, you cannot correct those mistakes.

However, if you give lengthy or life sentences, you can at least right some of the wrong done.

To me, that is one of the strongest arguments against the death penalty because it is based not on morals, but on statistical logic; unless your morals justify that, in order to get it right most of the time, it is OK to sometimes kill an innocent person for the greater good.

I am pretty sure that many Taiwanese are annoyed or even offended that foreigners continue to question and criticize their continued use of the death penalty (“UK group seeks to sway opinions on death penalty,” Oct. 7, page 3).

However, Taiwanese should consider the following three points. First, I personally do this because I actually care about Taiwan and what happens to it and how the world sees the nation, and I know that Taiwan’s global image would vastly improve if the death penalty were abolished.

Second, one of Taiwan’s greatest achievements is that it is the first Chinese-language democracy in which most human rights are adhered to, and one of the great merits of the Taipei Times is to constantly remind the English-speaking world of how far away from that universal standard China remains (e.g. Editorial Oct. 1, page 8, and hundreds of other articles documenting the continued human rights abuses in China).

To abolish the death penalty in Taiwan would be another step in the right direction, away from China.

Finally, what is right is right, and what is wrong is wrong, and it is simply wrong, in my humble opinion, to risk putting innocent people to death.

Bruno Walther

Taipei