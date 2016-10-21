EDITORIAL: Nominees bring hope for change

Over the past week, netizens have engaged in heated debate about the competency of the seven grand justice candidates nominated by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) last month, who are to be voted on at the legislature on Tuesday next week.

Although the candidates’ views on a wide range of sensitive issues have sparked ire among relatively conservative Taiwanese, they have been seen by some as signs of hope for the nation to move one step closer toward a more progressive, human rights-oriented society.

Before the nominees underwent confirmation hearings at the legislature, which included four sessions from Thursday last week until yesterday, the New Power Party sent the nominees a questionnaire on 10 major issues, including the legalization of same-sex marriage.

Despite the Taiwanese perception that the nation is a role model of gender equality in Asia, the issue of gay marriage has remained controversial, partly due to an ingrained social expectation that married couples bear children to carry on the family name.

Many parents still shun the topic and sadly most younger homosexuals find themselves in an unreceptive environment, even in their own homes.

That is why it is promising that three out of the five nominees have voiced their support for the legalization of same-sex marriage. It is particularly promising considering the traditional ultra-conservative and old-fashioned label that has been attached to grand justices.

One of the candidates, National Taiwan University law professor Chan San-lin (詹森林), stood out from the crowd on the subject.

In contrast to the public perception of marriage which often means fulfilling one’s responsibility to their in-laws and producing offspring, Chan said that marriage should be the right of every couple to be a family, regardless of their sexual orientation.

Chan’s remarks at his legislative confirmation hearing on Wednesday won him loud applause from netizens. He was asked by People First Party Legislator Chou Chen Hsiu-hsia (周陳秀霞) about who should be the “husband” or the “wife” before the law should the nation legalize gay marriage.

“We should not force traditional concepts of husband and wife upon same-sex couples. We merely need to respect people as a party to a marriage. Who is the husband or the wife does not matter,” Chan said.

On the even more thorny issue of abolishing the death penalty, an idea that is still rejected by nearly 80 percent of Taiwanese, four out of six nominees who responded to a Judicial Reform Foundation questionnaire leaned toward abolition.

The three constitutional interpretations issued by the grand justices thus far — No. 476, No. 263 and No. 194 — rule that the death penalty is not unconstitutional. At the same time, Taiwanese still cling to the idea that violence must be met with violence, with many frequently saying: “An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.”

Taiwan is one of only three liberal democracies, alongside the US and Japan, that still carry out the death sentence, while more than two-thirds of other nations worldwide have abolished the death penalty.

The deterrent effect of capital punishment on homicide rates is often called into question. The nation’s insistence on keeping the death penalty only makes its oft-trumpeted determination to safeguard fundamental human rights appear insincere in the eyes of the international community.