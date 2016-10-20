Fight over Greater China concept

By Cheng Tsu-bang 鄭祖邦

Following the election of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the Democratic Progressive Party in January, Minister of Education Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) on May 31 announced that the ministry would formally abolish changes to the Chinese, history, geography, civic studies and social sciences sections of the high-school curriculum guidelines announced by then-president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) administration in 2014.

The ministry would return to using either the 2008 or 2011 guidelines, Pan said, thereby closing the chapter on the dispute over changes to the high-school curriculum.

The then-Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government announced in 1999 that the writing and editing of high-school textbooks would be opened up to non-governmental groups, in a move away from state-compiled textbooks to an approval-based system. However, this turned the writing of textbooks into a potential area of conflict.

In 1997, a debate flared up over a junior-high school textbook entitled Understanding Taiwan. The ministry had revised the history curriculum, adding two units of Understanding Taiwan. The nearly 20 years of dispute over textbooks — from Understanding Taiwan to the recent amendments to the high-school history curriculum — demonstrate Taiwan’s progress on the road to the democratization and localization of society.

An important step in the dissemination of education, textbooks are a way of remembering the past and afford the power to interpret historical events. Last year’s student protests over proposed changes to the high-school curriculum may be viewed as the final act in a sometimes hidden, sometimes overt cultural and ideological conflict that has played out over the past 20 or so years.

Put simply, the 20-year struggle for dominance over school textbooks and national culture was a political battle played out along ethnic lines over two opposing historical viewpoints: Greater China versus a Taiwan-centric view of history.

Since the end of the 1990s when Understanding Taiwan first ignited the debate over school textbooks, the dispute was over ideas of democratization and localization, fought along ethnopolitical lines.

However, in recent years, the gradual emergence of the “China factor” has had a definite impact on the debate, shifting its focus from an internal ethnopolitical conflict to a wider debate on politics and cultural issues that bridge the Taiwan Strait.

Now, though, there is a new challenge facing those who wish to establish a Taiwan-centric identity: a nexus between a Greater China historical perspective and Chinese “united front” cultural organizations that are attempting to block a Taiwanese “cultural independence” from China.

As for the Greater China conception of history, the Ma administration’s adjustment of the curriculum was simply the first step on the road toward a hegemonic cultural “integration,” which is not only intended to counter Taiwan’s separate historical perspective from China, but more importantly, aims to construct a common “cross-strait historical perspective.”

To further this blueprint for unification, in 2011 the Society for Cross-strait Integration filmed a documentary entitled: 100 Years of China: Between Ignorance and Enlightenment. The objective of the film is to reawaken a common historical perspective shared by peoples on either side of the Taiwan Strait.