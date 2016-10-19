APRC frustrations

In response to Ralph Jensen’s letter, they know all this, they are smart, but they still do not/cannot do it (Letter, Oct. 17, page 8). The million-dollar question is: Why not? Fear? Taiwanese say “afraid to let go,” or “cannot get something for nothing. The next question is: Why afraid? History? A small island?

It is pretty simple, it is called “family sponsorship.” If one member of a family gets an alien permanent resident certificate (APRC), then they should have the right to sponsor the rest of the family. There is such a process in place in Canada, where I come from.

No need to be a rocket scientist to understand that a family is a single unit and therefore you cannot simply give an APRC to one family member and not the rest of the family. How is a family supposed to make long-term plans?

Under such circumstances, it is impossible for a family to put down roots, lay down a foundation and live a normal, secure life. All Taiwanese who have emigrated are well aware of this.

They are great on the front-end: “Come, come, come, Taiwan is a great place,” but seriously lacking on the back-end with the follow-through. They have a hard time walking the walk. It reminds me of first-generation family-owned businesses in Taiwan. Some are making the transition, changing and adapting with the help of second-generation children, but some are not so lucky, unfortunately.

So beautiful Taiwan, not only are you losing the first generation, but there does not appear to be much hope for the second generation either. Not a very promising future. Those with APRCs have all gone through your rigorous vetting processes, so “what is the problem with our spouses and children?”

Keep trying to attract talent, keep losing talent, keep breaking up families, keep destroying dreams, but also please try to remember the definition of insanity: Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

Please remember all the people, the families that retreated to Taiwan with Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) thinking that it was only for a while. You of all people should know how it feels to be separated from family, to have your dreams shattered to pieces.

I remember a Taiwanese businessman telling me once: “Daniel, we have seen rich nations rise and fall in Asia, we sure do not want to follow in their footsteps, but if we are not careful then that might just happen to us too.”

The writing is on the wall, Taiwan, it is up to you to do something about it before it is too late. Get to the root cause of the problem and no more superficial quick-fix approaches. The window of opportunity is closing. What else do we need to do to prove our loyalty to you.

Please put your money where your mouth is (ie, “If you really love us then prove it”). Let us rise up to the occasion together, we are on the same side.

Daniel Parent

Kaohsiung