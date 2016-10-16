Can the US really get astronauts to Mars by 2030?

By Kenneth Chang and Daniel Victor

In an essay published on Tuesday on CNN’s Web site, US President Barack Obama renewed his call for US astronauts to visit Mars.

“We have set a clear goal vital to the next chapter of America’s story in space: sending humans to Mars by the 2030s and returning them safely to Earth, with the ultimate ambition to one day remain there for an extended time,” he wrote.

The plan is not new: The president laid out the same goal in 2010 during a speech at NASA’s John F. Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

However, the column on Tuesday, along with a joint blog post by senior White House and NASA officials, offered new details on how the US plans to reach the red planet.

In August, NASA awarded contracts to six companies to develop habitats that could eventually sustain astronauts on deep-space missions like Mars.

On Tuesday, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director John Holdren and NASA Administrator Charles Bolden announced that NASA would also allow private companies to hitch their own modules to the International Space Station.

In the next decade, work aboard the space station would move into a stage in which new technologies will be tested in the stretch of space between Earth and the moon, the officials added.

Still, plenty of challenges remain. Here are some answers to the most pressing questions.

Is travel to Mars even possible?

Yes. For decades, a human mission to Mars has been regarded as difficult, but doable, given enough time and money and a willingness to subject astronauts to risks like radiation during the long journey.

Then why are we not there already?

In his article, Obama quoted John Noble Wilford, the New York Times reporter who covered the Apollo moon landings in the 1960s and 1970s.

Mars tugs at the imagination “with a force mightier than gravity,” Wilford wrote.

Wernher von Braun, the mastermind of Apollo, sketched out plans for reaching Mars, too. Back then, many people thought the journey would move from the moon to Mars in a decade or two.

However, then-US president Richard Nixon pared back NASA’s grand ambitions, leaving just the space shuttle. Astronauts have not ventured beyond low-Earth orbit since 1972, when the crew of Apollo 17 returned home after a 12-day trip to the moon.

In 1989, on the 20th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, then-US president George H.W. Bush announced an initiative to send astronauts back to the moon and then onward to Mars. When NASA came back with a plan that was rumored to cost half a trillion US dollars over two to three decades, the initiative faded.

The main challenge is not technical; it is political and financial. If US Congress was to provide steady funding for the next 20 years, NASA could probably finish the task. However, changes in presidential administrations have generally led to re-examination and changes in NASA’s marching orders.

Unlike the flush years at the height of the Apollo program, peaking at 4.4 percent of the federal budget in 1966, NASA’s budget today is steady and comparatively small: The US$19.3 billion for the space agency this year amounts to about 0.5 percent of federal spending.

Will SpaceX get there sooner?

At the International Astronautical Congress last month in Guadalajara, Mexico, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced his architecture for a giant rocket and spaceship — what he called the Interplanetary Transport System — that would take colonists to Mars, 100 people at a time.