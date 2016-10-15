The Republican Party has to die for the US to win this election

By Thomas Friedman / NY Times News Service

Seriously, why did we not sell tickets? If only our national election had been pay-per-view for the rest of the world, we could have wiped out the national debt. However, while viewers around the world seem to be lapping up our national reality TV show, are we, the citizens of the US, going to get anything out of it?

Specifically, are we going to get the thing we need most and have enjoyed least this century: effective government? We have too much deferred maintenance to fix, too much deferred leadership to generate and too much deferred reimagining to undertake to wait another four years to solve our biggest problems, especially in this age of accelerating technology and climate change.

If we will have indulged in almost two years of electoral entertainment and pathos just to end up back where we were, only worse, with even more venomous gridlock in Washington, it would not just be emotionally depressing, we will really start to decline as a nation. When we forfeit governing our country strategically at the national level for this long, inevitably the roof will start to leak and the floors will start to buckle.

However, how can anything good come from a campaign where the entertainment is increasingly X-rated and where the winner will be so morally injured — because of the hatchet wounds that were inflicted by the loser or that were self-inflicted?

What needs to happen for this election-drama script to end differently, or at least not so tragically?

For starters, this version of the Republican Party has to die. I do not say that as a partisan. I say that as a citizen who believes that the US needs a healthy center-right party that offers more market-based solutions to problems; keeps the pressure on for deregulation, freer trade and smaller government; and is willing to compromise. However today’s version of the Grand Old Party is not such a problem-solving party.

We have known that ever since the Republican speaker of the House, John Boehner, quit, not because he could not work with US President Barack Obama, but because about a quarter of House Republicans, the so-called Freedom Caucus, were simply not interested in governing and had made his job impossible.

For the sake of the country, this version of the Republican Party has to be fractured, with the extreme far right going off with the likes of Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump, the Tea Party, US Senator Ted Cruz — along with all the right-wing TV and radio gasbags who thrive on chaos — leaving behind a moderate center-right bloc, which, hopefully, one day would become the new Republican Party.

However, it will need to nurture a new base, one inspired by a Jack Kemp spirit of conservative innovation, not by Trump dog whistles of anger, xenophobia and racial enmity.

CRUSH TRUMP

Toward that end it is particularly important that Trump be crushed at the polls to send the message inside the Republican Party and out that someone of his poisonous ilk can never win in the US, and to strip him and his loyalists of any argument that the election was rigged.

At the same time, we have to hope not only that Democratic US presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton wins the national election, but also that Democrats retake at least the US Senate, so she has some real leverage to forge trade-offs with a more sane Republican Party to start fixing things: putting in place common-sense gun laws, like restoring the Assault Weapons Ban, requiring universal background checks and making it illegal for anyone on the terrorist watch list to buy a gun; borrowing money at near-zero interest rates to rebuild our infrastructure; replacing some income and corporate taxes with a revenue-neutral carbon tax to stimulate more clean-energy production; fixing Obamacare; and implementing sensible immigration reform and responsible tax and entitlement reforms.