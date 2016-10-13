Life after being barred from Taiwanese baseball

By Ken Belson / NY Times news service, NANTOU CITY

The former first baseman for the then-Brother Elephants, Taiwan’s equivalent of the New York Yankees, now spends most of his days and nights deep in a local stadium, in a spartan room with all the charm of an old warship.

He sleeps on a thin bed. Sports gear towers above him on metal cabinets. A coffee table overflows with snacks, ashtrays and teacups.

It is the coach’s quarters, where the former player, Tsai Feng-an (蔡豐安), directs a high-school baseball program, a shoestring operation that demands long hours and pays him a fraction of his old big-league salary. It is also where Tsai, whose name was once as famous as former Yankee first baseman Don Mattingly’s, would rather not be.

“The local people are surprised that I put up with these conditions, which is why they support me, but I still look at my baseball career fondly, even though there were bad things,” Tsai said.

The bad things derive from his role in one of the biggest gambling scandals in international baseball, a scheme in which Tsai and several dozen other players in the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) were accused of throwing games from 2006 to 2009 in exchange for thousands of dollars from gamblers.

Orchestrating the fraud was a gangster who went by the nickname Windshield Wiper (雨刷), an inside joke among his associates that referred to his quick temper. It was a colorful detail in a case that was as riveting for fans and commentators as a playoff series.

Gambling in baseball is almost as old as the game itself. In the US, every fan knows about the Black Sox scandal, in which eight players threw the 1919 World Series, leading to lifetime bans. Former Cincinnati Reds Pete Rose is still barred by Major League Baseball because he bet on games.

Gambling scandals have swept through the Asian leagues with alarming regularity, exposing deep ties between crime rings and the sport even as they strive to make an international mark.

This year, several players for the Tokyo Giants, Japan’s best-known team, were accused of consorting with gamblers. However, the troubles in Taiwan were far larger. They almost sank the league.

Foreign players have thought twice before agreeing to play in Taiwan. At least one foreigner, a manager, was named in the scandal. An Australian team declined to sign a Taiwanese pitcher who was linked to the scheme, but not charged. He played in the Dodgers’ farm system this year.

The nation’s push to play host to a part of the World Baseball Classic, which is run by Major League Baseball, has slowed as well.

Before the arrest in 2009 of Windshield Wiper, whose real name is Tsai Cheng-yi (蔡政宜), the league endured several other game-fixing scandals, remarkable in a league that was founded only in 1989 and has had as few as four teams. Players were kidnapped and pistol-whipped, and their families were threatened. One coach was stabbed.

Gangsters were arrested and players banished. Attendance dipped, too, but within a year or two, many fans returned.

However, the Windshield Wiper case was much bigger.

From 2006 to 2009, Windshield Wiper and his intermediaries paid dozens of players as much as US$30,000 for each game they agreed to throw. In all, more than 40 players, coaches, retired players, gangsters and politicians were implicated, including Tsai Feng-an, Chen Chih-yuan (陳致遠) and other stars.