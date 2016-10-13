Older people have right to work

By Chiou Tian-juh 邱天助

Saturday last week was the Double Ninth Festival, commonly known as Respect for the Aged Day. To cherish older people and respect one’s elders is a part of traditional Chinese culture.

However, at a time when intergenerational ethics are fading away and the welfare state system is threatened with collapse, both present and future generations of older people must wake up to the fact that one can no longer expect preferential and reverential treatment from the state and society simply on account of being old. They need to psychologically prepare themselves for having to be self-reliant.

A documentary produced by Japanese national public broadcasting organization NHK revealed that many older Japanese die alone in what has been described as a “no-relationship society.”

Social worker Takahiro Fujita has written about the “down-and-out elderly people” who only eat one meal a day, while Tomomi Fujiwara’s novel Bousou Rojin talks about “angry old people” who commit crimes so they will be jailed, because they cannot survive on their pensions.

To avoid such fates, older people must try to stay competitive and maintain the strength to struggle. Only if they do so will they be able to preserve their independence, autonomy and dignity in their later years.

As old people, we oppose the age bias and statistical fallacy in population statistics, where people over 65 years old are presumptuously categorized as “dependents.”

This categorization forgets about people like 85-year-old Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co chairman Morris Chang (張忠謀) and 61-year-old Microsoft founder Bill Gates. It overlooks vendors like the “ginger grandpa,” who, at 85, supports his 106-year-old mother; the “rice noodle soup lady,” whose food stall contributes to her family’s household income; the 81-year-old “peanut uncle,” who independently takes care of his sick wife; and the “steamed bun grandpa” who gets up for work early in the morning every day.

It also ignores the fact that older people prop up the budgets of half the poor households in the nation.

As old people, we oppose the forced retirement system. On the one hand it drives older people out of the workplace and on the other it threatens coming generations with having to bear a heavier burden of supporting retired people.

Work is a basic human right, so decisions about continued employment should be made according to each person’s ability, will and needs. If young people cannot support older people, then let older people support themselves.

In 2013, Japan passed legislation that established a “continued employment system.” The laws state that businesses are obliged to guarantee that older people who are willing to work can stay in their jobs. The system also provides subsidies to be paid to companies that employ people until they are 70 years old.

According to statistics compiled by the Taipei Employment Services Office for this year, the number of jobseekers over 65 years old has grown by 20 percent over the past three years. New Taipei City has seen an increase of 15 percent over the same period.

However, because of age prejudice, older people often have no chance to work.

Data compiled by the National Development Council shows that 44.7 percent of people older than 65 have less than NT$270,000 in disposable annual income.

As old people, we are worried about the negative, biased and narrow-minded image of old people that is often projected.