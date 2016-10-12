Trump’s deplorables: fear and resentment over being left behind

By Ian Buruma

Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton recently described supporters of her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, as a “basket of deplorables.” It was neither a tactful nor an elegant phrase, and she later apologized for her remark.

However, she was more right than wrong. Trump has attracted many supporters whose views on race, for example, are indeed deplorable.

The problem is that many of these deplorable voters are also relatively uneducated, which makes Clinton’s remark look snobbish. Alas, the US has too many relatively uneducated people.

Among developed countries, the US ranks low in terms of literacy, general knowledge and science. Japanese, South Koreans, Dutch, Canadians and Russians score consistently higher.

This is at least partly the result of leaving education too much to the market: Those with money are highly educated and those with insufficient means are not educated enough.

So far, it seems clear that Clinton appeals to better-educated urban voters, while Trump attracts mainly less-educated white men, many of whom in earlier generations would have been Democrat-voting coal miners or industrial workers.

DANGEROUS DEMAGOGUE

Does this mean that there is a link between education — or the lack of it — and the appeal of a dangerous demagogue?

One of the most remarkable things about Trump is the extent of his own ignorance, despite his high educational attainment, and that he seems to benefit from flaunting it. Perhaps it is easier for a loud-mouthed ignoramus to convince large numbers of people whose knowledge of the world is as slight as his own.

However, this is to assume that factual truth matters in the rhetoric of a populist agitator. Many of his supporters do not seem to care much about reasoned argument — that is for the liberal snobs. Emotions count more and the prime emotions that demagogues manipulate— in the US and elsewhere — are fear, resentment and distrust.

This was also true in Germany when Hitler came to power.

However, the Nazi Party in its early days did not find the bulk of its support among the least educated. Germany was more highly educated than other countries, on average, and the most enthusiastic Nazis included schoolteachers, engineers and doctors, as well as provincial small businessmen, white-collar workers, and farmers.

Urban factory workers and conservative Catholics were, on the whole, less susceptible to Hitler’s blandishments than many more highly educated Protestants. Low educational standards do not explain Hitler’s rise.

Fear, resentment and distrust ran very high in Weimar Germany, after the humiliation of wartime defeat and amid a devastating economic depression. However, the racial prejudices whipped up by Nazi propagandists were not the same as the ones we see among many Trump supporters today.

The Jews were seen as a sinister force that was dominating the elite professions: bankers, professors, lawyers, news media or entertainment. They were the so-called backstabbers who prevented Germany from being great again.

The Trump supporters are showing a similar animus against symbols of the elite, such as Wall Street bankers, “mainstream” media and Washington insiders.

However, their xenophobia is directed against poor Mexican immigrants, blacks or Middle Eastern refugees, who are perceived as freeloaders depriving honest (read white) Americans of their rightful place in the social pecking order.